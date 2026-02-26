Sweden has long been seen as a hub for startups, welcoming global talent with promises of innovation and growth. But for Indian entrepreneur Abhijith Nag Balasubramanya, the reality proved very different. Just months after launching his company, he faced unexpected obstacles that forced him to shut down his operations and return to India.

What happened to him has left the entire Indian community in Sweden shocked.Abhijith, founder and CEO of Hydro Space Sweden AB, sold his company, calling his departure an “eviction” rather than a choice. He blamed a hostile and dysfunctional immigration system for cutting short what had begun as a promising venture.

“This isn’t an exit by choice,” Abhijith said in a LinkedIn post, describing the move as an eviction by an “increasingly hostile state apparatus.”

‘Eviction, not exit’: Indian entrepreneur quits sweden

Abhijith founded Hydro Space Sweden AB in May 2025. The company airmed to improve food security in northern Sweden. Within six months, the company was fully operational, generating local jobs and producing fresh microgreens. His first harvest was celebrated in local stores like ICA Kvantum and even welcomed by the people of Skellefteå.

“I built a fully operational company within 6 months that provided local jobs and fresh produce that aids towards making the north of Sweden food secure. In return, I was met with a lack of transparency and a total absence of human decency from Migrationsverket,” he wrote.

Struggle with Swedish migration agency

Despite the startup’s early success, Abhijith’s immigration case began falling apart. He accused the Swedish Migration Agency of gross incompetence and poor handling of his case. “While our first harvest was being celebrated at ICA Kvantum and welcomed by the people of Skellefteå, Migrationsverket was busy dismantling my life,” he said.

He described his ordeal as more than bureaucratic red tape. According to him, officials had “zero business acumen,” ignored repeated emails, refused to guide him on documentation, and even changed the reason behind their rejections during the process. “My experience with the Swedish migration agency wasn’t just a bureaucratic hurdle; it was a masterclass in systemic dysfunction and unprofessionalism,” Abhijith wrote.

He also warned international founders: “The reality of the Swedish ‘startup friendly’ image is a facade.”

The continued struggle took a heavy emotional toll. Abhijith said he did not have the energy or resources to fight a legal battle in a system he found “fundamentally broken and seemingly xenophobic.” “I do not have the energy or the desire to spend my capital fighting a legal battle against a system that is fundamentally broken and seemingly xenophobic,” he said.

Chose to return to India

Finally, Abhijith announced his decision to return home to focus on his mental health, which he said had been damaged by the ordeal. “Instead, I have decided to take a break and move back to my home country to work on my mental health that was destroyed by the Swedish migration agency. To the incompetent and arrogant case officer who took pride in destroying my livelihood: You haven’t just failed me; you are failing Sweden’s future to be food secure,” he wrote.

Abhijith’s post went viral across all social media platforms. The Swedish migration agency, however, has not responded publicly to his claims. But his case comes as Sweden introduces stricter immigration rules ahead of September’s parliamentary elections. New citizenship rules now require applicants to live in the country for eight years (up from five) and pass a strict language and culture test.