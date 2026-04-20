A Delhi-based entrepreneur has triggered an online discussion after sharing a real and unfiltered glimpse of what startup life actually looks like. Nikhil Gaur, founder of Hypeschool, posted a video on Instagram where he is seen reaching his office at 5 am, with the entire workplace empty.

Watch video here-

The 5 AM office tour

Sharing the clip with the caption “keep at it,” Gaur spoke about the pressure, sleepless nights, and uncertainty that often come with running a business. In the video, he starts by showing the empty office and says, “It’s 5:00 am in the morning right now, and I just came to the office. Right now, literally, there’s not a single person in the office. Let me just show you around. Literally, not a single person in the office right now.”

He then introduces himself and explains that coming to the office at such odd hours is quite normal for him. According to Gaur, every week brings new challenges, whether it is stress, unexpected problems, or sleepless nights.

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“So, I’m a founder, and I’m building this startup named Hypeschool. And this happens to me every week, that every week in the business, there’s some kind of stress, something goes wrong, I don’t get sleep all night, and then I end up coming to the office at extremely odd times, sometimes at 2:00 am in the morning, sometimes at 3:00 am in the morning, and today is just one of those days,” he said in the video.

‘People glorify startups a lot’: The glamor vs reality of startups

Gaur also spoke about how startups and founders are often shown online, saying that people usually only see the glamorous side of it.

“Now, people glorify startups a lot, they glorify founders a lot. Everyone wants to be a startup founder, but they don’t really know that this is the actual backstory behind building a startup,” he said.

Even while talking about the struggles, Gaur said that building a company is possible for anyone who is ready to put in extra effort and deal with uncertainty. He described success as coming from that “additional 20% effort” and the ability to handle pressure and chaos.

A message to keep going

He ended the video with a motivating message, asking people not to give up even when things seem slow. Gaur said that meaningful businesses take time and are built over years of consistent effort, not overnight.

Viewers react to the clip, share similar experiences

The video quickly connected with viewers, many of whom said they appreciated his honesty and shared similar experiences.

“Right there with you—3:50 AM and still on the grind!,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “True building something new needs the right dedication and attitude. Keep doing the hard work buddy.”

A third user said, “I agree, i am doing the same thing for my business. Some time it’s just a matter of consistency”.

One more user shared similar views, writing, “Totally agree! Entrepreneurship looks like this iykyk.”

“Completely Relatable as a startup founder,” another added.

One more user remarked, “I can feel your words buddy. We have chosen this path. Let’s keep it going.”

“People only see funding news, not sleepless nights like this,” one more user said.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.