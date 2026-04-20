Varun Vummadi, co-founder and CEO of AI startup Giga, was in Bengaluru this week to speak about building one of India’s most closely watched artificial intelligence ventures.

The San Francisco-based company has raised $61 million in Series A funding and counts DoorDash among its enterprise clients. Vummadi, who turned down a $525,000 quant trading offer to start the company, said the decision took months of convincing his family.

High-stakes decisions shape founder’s journey

Speaking at the event, Vummadi also opened up about personal and professional choices that defined his path. According to Y Combinator founder, Jared Friedman’s post on X, Varun revealed he came from a “poor background” but earned over $100,000 after winning competitions on Kaggle.

“Esha and I started Giga in our college dorm. At first, I just wanted to start a company with my best friend,” Vummadi said.

Both founders are alumni of IIT Kharagpur, where the initial idea for the company took shape before gaining traction through global accelerator programmes.

He even turned down an “insanely high-paying” job offer from a high-frequency trading firm to focus on building Giga. The offer reportedly included a $525,000 quant trading role and an opportunity to pursue a PhD at Stanford University, both of which he declined.

The decision initially met resistance from his family, and he had to spend considerable time convincing his parents before fully committing to the startup journey.

Founded in 2023 with co-founder Esha Manideep, Giga focuses on building voice-based AI agents for businesses. The startup, now based in San Francisco, raised $61 million in a Series A funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, last year and has been quite popular ever since.

Giga is one of the first great AI companies to come out of India. Here are some crazy stories @varunvummadi shared:



1). He came from a poor background, but made $100k winning kaggle competitions.



2). To start Giga he turned down an insanely high paying offer from a high… pic.twitter.com/KJgLkkIzOX — Jared Friedman (@snowmaker) April 18, 2026

AI agents power global enterprise solutions

Giga has since positioned itself as a key player in the AI-driven customer support space, developing and deploying intelligent voice agents for large B2C enterprises. Its solutions are designed to handle complex customer interactions while improving efficiency and reducing operational timelines.

Major companies such as DoorDash have adopted Giga’s technology to streamline support operations, helping improve resolution rates and accelerate execution from years to months.

For Vummadi and his co-founder, the transformation from a dorm room idea to a globally funded AI venture underscores how calculated risks and early pivots can define a startup’s trajectory in a competitive landscape.