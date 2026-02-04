As always, internet users hopped social media platforms to check whether they were the only ones experiencing trouble with ChatGPT on their end. As more and more pleas and grievances were aired online, one thing was certain: those who swore by OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot weren’t going through the disappointing tide alone.

ChatGPT outage reported

OpenAI admitted to there being reports of problems that began around 3 pm ET Tuesday (US time). The issues only escalated thereafter, as per Forbes. Over 10,000 cases had been reported by 3:15 pm ET.

Shortly after the outage, DownDetector, which offers real-time problem and outage monitoring, reported that cases surged beyond 10,000 to 12,000 in the United States.

As per TechRadar’s analysis of the issue, the situation seemed to be far worse outside the US. Ironically, those trying to make it work in the UK failed to get any responses for ChatGPT, but the chatbot ended up replying when a US VPN was used.

“Comments on Down Detector note that it’s down in the United States – which is my current experience, though it’s a bit slow – and that it’s still not working internationally, with Hungary specifically noted,” TechRadar added.

The tech outlet further noted that using other VPNs also helped, as the chatbot appeared to be working in Ireland, Canada, India and Poland. “…though the latter two are a bit slower to respond to queries,” it said.

OpenAI addresses ‘ChatGPT down’ reports

The Sam Altman-led tech giant’s status page reported at the time, “We’re currently experiencing issues.”

The issue has since apparently been solved. At the time of writing, the OpenAI status page said in India, “We’re fully operational. We’re not aware of any issues affecting our systems.”

Offering an update on ChatGPT being down, OpenAI said, “We have identified the issue, applied the necessary mitigations and are monitoring the recovery,” Forbes reported.

It added, “We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services.” At the time, OpenAI said that while the solution for the dilemma was not as advanced, they were “working on implementing a mitigation.”