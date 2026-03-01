Actor Sonal Chauhan and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu are among the high-profile travellers stranded in Dubai after flight cancellations and airspace disruptions related to the escalating situation in the Middle East. UK reality TV personality Vicky Pattisson was also stuck in the city while transiting to Australia, as airlines issued advisories and passengers waited for updates.

“No clear way to return to India,” says Sonal Chauhan

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan stated that she is “stranded” in Dubai with no clarity on when flights will restart and appealed to Prime Minister Modi for assistance. In her Instagram story, she mentioned, “Hon’ble PM @Narendramodiji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India.” She further added that she was seeking the government’s “guidance and support” to get back home safely.

Chauhan is among many passengers impacted by sudden cancellations at Dubai International Airport, with videos online showing crowded terminals and anxious travellers waiting for official announcements.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji,

I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home

Grateful for any support extended🙏🏻🇮🇳@MEAIndia @IndiainDubai — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) February 28, 2026

“The Airport is chaotic,” says PV Sindhu

Sindhu shared her own account of the situation, describing the pace of escalation and the situation at the airport. In her post on X, she stated, “ Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying.” She further added that she is safe but stranded, “I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay….The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting.” Sindhu also said the moment was difficult to comprehend, calling Dubai a city she deeply loves and that has always felt safe.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026

Vicky Pattison says she is “effectively stuck in Dubai”

Pattinson was connecting through Dubai on her way to Australia with her husband and their flight was cancelled. In her Instagram post, she mentioned, “our flight has been cancelled and we are now effectively stuck in Dubai.” She also added that they were receiving messages checking if they were okay, and said they were safe in their hotel. Pattinson also urged caution around unverified content, stating she was trying “not to feed any unconfirmed narratives and they were thinking of those feeling unsettled and unsafe.

Emirates advisory as cancellations continue

Airlines have issued notices as operations remain disrupted. Emirates Support in an update reposted by Emirates stated, “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Sunday 1 March.” It mentioned that passengers booked to travel in the next 72 hours could rebook (upto 10 days from the original date) or request a refund, and urged the customers to check flight status before proceeding to the airport. Emirates further added, “The safety and security our passengers and crew our highest priority.”