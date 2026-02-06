A late-night accident involving hydrogen gas-filled balloons left a 21-year-old student injured after a sudden explosion inside a residential lift in Mumbai’s Goregaon (West), prompting police to register a negligence case against a balloon owner, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Monday at Amol Tower, when a delivery man holding several gas-filled balloons entered the elevator along with other residents. Moments later, as per the viral video, the balloons suddenly exploded, injuring the student as well as the delivery worker.

Student is out of danger, police say

The injured has been identified as Himani Tapriya, who has suffered burns on her right arm, neck and stomach, whereas the delivery man Raju Kumar Mahato (32) also got burn injuries. Both were sent for the treatment, and the police mentioned that the student is now out of danger, as per a report by the Economic Times.

Mahato had been sent by a balloon shop owner, TK Jaiswal, to deliver the balloons for the celebration in the building, as per the investigators. Arpit Jain, a resident, placed the order for a family event. Mahato was allegedly carrying 10-12 gas-filled balloons when he entered the lift, along with Tapriya and another individual.

In her police complaint, Tapriya stated that she had just arrived in Mumbai from Surat to visit her aunt and entered the lift to reach the flat. “A person holding a bunch of balloons entered the lift. Within seconds, the balloons blasted in his hands, and I suffered serious burn injuries,” she said, as quoted by The Economics Times.

📍 Mumbai, Maharashtra: Gas-filled balloons caught fire and exploded inside a residential lift in Goregaon. CCTV shows sudden flames, panic, and a narrow escape. Two injured. Safety ignored, danger invited. pic.twitter.com/I6NHrzEvpF — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) February 4, 2026

What does the CCTV video show?

CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the women entering the lift first and then pressing a floor button. A man carrying polythene plastic filled with balloons, followed by another person entering the lift. Suddenly, the balloons explode in a burst of flames. For a brief period the lift is filled with fire before the occupants rush out in panic.

While running out, the delivery worker and other occupants are seen stumbling as they make the exits from the lift.

What was the reason behind the explosion?

Police said that a case has been filed against the balloon seller, although the exact type of gas used is not confirmed, as per the NDTV report. The helium balloons are unflammable, hydrogen -filled ballons are highly inflammable, raising suspicion that an unsafe gas may have been used.