A woman in China has captured throwing large quantities of Hong Kong currency from a high-rise apartment, triggering a scramble on the streets below and drawing scrutiny from local authorities.

The incident took place in Shantou, a city in Guangdong province. Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed banknotes fluttering from a residential building as passers-by rushed to collect them.

Cash chaos raises questions on financial behaviour

According to Hong Kong-based outlet The Standard, early and unverified reports suggest the incident may have been triggered by a dispute between a couple, during which the woman allegedly began throwing cash out of a window.

Witnesses reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene shortly after. Property management at Star Lake City confirmed the incident, stating that the currency notes were genuine and that some residents had already returned the money they had collected.

Management also said that a resident was responsible for the act, though the exact reason remains unclear. Authorities have urged members of the public who picked up the money to return it either to the management office or to the nearest police station.

Authorities probe incident, highlight accountability

Officials from the Zhuchi Police Station under the Longhu District Public Security Bureau said the situation has been “handled” and remains under investigation, reiterating appeals for the return of the scattered cash.

From a financial perspective, the incident highlights the importance of responsible money management and the broader implications of reckless handling of currency. Experts often note that sudden or emotional financial decisions—whether symbolic or impulsive—can lead to unintended consequences, including legal scrutiny and loss of wealth.

As the video went viral, social media users didn’t hold back.

One user wrote, “This isn’t just shocking, it’s painful to watch. People work their entire lives to earn money, and here it’s being thrown away in seconds. It really shows how emotions can override financial sense.”

Another commented, “Even if it was an argument, this kind of action reflects a complete disregard for the value of money. It’s not just about the person—it creates chaos for others and raises serious questions about accountability.”

A third user added, “Situations like this highlight why financial awareness matters. Money isn’t just currency, it represents effort, time, and stability. Throwing it away like this sends the wrong message, especially in today’s economy.”

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