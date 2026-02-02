Entrepreneur and investor Anupam Mittal sparked a poignant discussion online after he shared his career strategy for the youth. Taking to LinkedIn, the Shaadi.com founder wrote that he doesn’t believe that the GenZ needs to be called out for switching jobs every year.

Mittal said that while a lot of “career gurus” shame 22-year-olds for switching jobs early in their career, it is not a fatal flaw.

“Early in our career, we’re discovering our passion. We’re ‘dating’ industries, roles and cultures to find what vibes If you are not feeling it, move. Don’t feel bad about it. This is the time to explore,” he wrote. However, Mittal is equally clear that exploration can’t last forever.

‘Once you find a path, you have to commit’

Mittal said that while exploration is important, it also comes with its own deadline. “Once you find that path, you have to stop bouncing and start consolidating. When I’m hiring for Sr. leadership or ‘Level 1’ roles, I am clear, I almost always reject a resume that doesn’t have at least one 4–5 year stint,” he wrote.

The reason, he explained, is that real impact and growth takes time.

“In the first year, you’re learning the ropes. In the second, you start executing. By the third, you’re dealing with the consequences of your earlier decisions, fixing mistakes, scaling wins, and navigating complexity. That’s where real growth happens,” he remarked.

Mittal’s ideal career strategy

Mittal suggested a simple framework. He said that from ages 21-24 one must “explore aggressively” and switch roles if needed to learn about what they love. Once they turn 25, they must find a company worth committing to and staying long enough to build something meaningful.

What does it take to become a founder? Mittal weighs in

For aspiring founders and CEOs, the ability to stay the course matters immensely, Mittal shared.

“If you want to be a Founder or a CEO, you need to prove you can stay in the kitchen when it gets hot. It takes 1 year to understand a job but 3-5 to understand an industry. That’s when you win,” he wrote.