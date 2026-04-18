A travel video by Instagram user Lewis Pullman (@lewispullman_) has gone viral after his sarcastic claim about Meghalaya being an “absolute scamming state” centred around his heartfelt appreciation of the state’s warmth, hospitality, and generosity. The clip, which initially appears to warn fellow travellers, has instead become a celebration of human kindness in the northeastern Indian state.

“I’ve just spent three weeks in the state of Meghalaya. Turns out, it’s an absolute scamming state.” And he was here to reveal the three biggest scams he encountered during his stay.

However, as the video unfolds, it becomes clear that the so-called “scams” were acts of overwhelming hospitality that left a deep impression on him.

‘Scams’ that turned into kindness stories

In the first incident, Pullman spoke about a trekking guide, who he hired for ₹2,000 for few hours, spend hours with him, took him home for dinner, and then refused payment altogether. What he jokingly called a “scam” was, in reality, an example of genuine hospitality.

His second “scam” came during a hitchhiking experience, when a couple who offered him a ride ended up inviting him to their home. What was supposed to be a short journey turned into a three-day stay filled with home-cooked meals, comfort, and care. For Pullman, it became one of the most memorable parts of his trip.

‘Can’t even struggle here’: humour in everyday kindness

Sharing his third humorous observation, Pullman remarked on how difficult it was to experience typical travel struggles in Meghalaya because locals consistently stopped to help him. “Can’t even get any time with my own thoughts. Can’t even struggle… Because the first car to go past, always stops for me.”

By the end of the video, his tone shifts completely as he praises Meghalaya, calling it “unreal” and one of his most cherished travel destinations. He admitted he knew little about the state before visiting but left deeply moved by the people and their hospitality.

Also known as the “Abode of the Clouds,” Meghalaya—home to places like Shillong, Cherrapunji, and Mawlynnong—is widely admired for its landscapes, waterfalls, living root bridges, and mist-covered hills. However, Pullman’s experience highlights that beyond its natural beauty, it is the warmth of its people that leaves the strongest impression.

The viral video stands out in contrast to typical travel content, replacing complaints of scams or overcrowding with stories of kindness, reinforcing how human connection often defines the true essence of travel.

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