An Indian woman sparked discussion on social media platforms after sharing details about a work-from-home job interview that left her uncomfortable because of the company’s monitoring policies. Gurleen posted a video on Instagram where she described the strict tracking system discussed during the interview.

According to Gurleen, the company planned to monitor employees through mandatory webcam surveillance and screenshots taken every 10 minutes during work hours. The video went viral on social media.

“I recently gave a job interview and one of their policies is just stuck in my head,” Gurleen said in the video. “It was all going well. There is a work-from-home role in which they wanted to keep track of our work.”

She then described the monitoring process discussed during the interview. “They will record your screen and monitor you through webcams. On top of that, they will take screenshots of your work. Every 10 minutes, bro, I can’t even sit still for 10 minutes,” she said.

Gurleen shares details

Gurleen said the level of monitoring made the work-from-home role feel stressful instead of flexible. She believed such policies create pressure on employees and reduce personal comfort during work hours.

“And work from home should be flexible,” she said. “I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like torture to me,” she added.

She also said the strict environment made her lose interest in the role. “Such a restricted culture and micromanagement will never let me grow. This is stricter surveillance than in the office. I don’t know if you would align with this type of job, but it was definitely not for me,” Gurleen said.

While posting the video online, she added the caption, “Hiring Humans or Robots!???” The post attracted reactions from social media users. One user commented, “Send this reel to them, please.” Gurleen replied jokingly, “It will be monitored too.”

Another user wrote, “Itna strict bhi nahi hona tha (There shouldn’t be this much strictness).”

Since remote work became more common after the pandemic, many companies have started using software to track employee activity during office hours. Some tools record screen activity, monitor keyboard usage, track login time, and even capture screenshots at fixed intervals.

Supporters of such systems say that companies need ways to maintain productivity and accountability when employees work remotely. However, critics believe excessive monitoring affects employee trust, mental health, and workplace satisfaction.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Financial Express independently could not verify the claims made in the video.