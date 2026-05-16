Former corporate executive Amit Chilka chose to step away from full-time office life at the age of 45 after spending years in senior HR leadership roles at IT giants Wipro and Cognizant. Instead of opting for complete retirement, Chilka adopted a semi-retirement model focused on lower living costs and part-time consulting work.

According to a report by Startup Fox, Chilka relocated to Dehradun as part of a carefully planned financial strategy aimed at reducing monthly expenses and easing pressure on his savings. His plan is built around a retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore, a figure many financial planners consider insufficient for long-term retirement in expensive metro cities, especially for someone in their mid-40s.

By moving to a smaller and more affordable city, Chilka significantly reduced his monthly expenses from over Rs 1.5 lakh to around Rs 50,000. The sharp drop in living costs has given him greater financial flexibility while allowing him to continue earning through independent consulting assignments.

His approach reflected a growing trend among professionals exploring alternative retirement models that combine flexible work with lower-cost living.

What is Coast FIRE?

The strategy combines two ideas that have become popular among financially aware professionals – “Coast FIRE” and geographic arbitrage. Coast FIRE refers to a situation where a person builds enough investments early in life and later shifts to lower-pressure work while allowing investments to grow over time. Geographic arbitrage involves moving to a place where the cost of living is lower without reducing quality of life significantly, reported Startup Fox.

Financial experts often say that retirement planning depends as much on expenses as it does on savings. In expensive metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, costs such as rent, school fees, transport, healthcare, and daily expenses can reduce retirement savings. The challenge becomes bigger for someone retiring at 45 because the money may need to last for many more years.

By relocating to Dehradun, Chilka reduced many of these costs. Housing rents in tier-2 cities are lower than those in metro cities. Daily expenses such as groceries, transportation, domestic help, and entertainment also cost less,reported Startup Fox. Smaller cities often bring lower lifestyle pressure and fewer social expectations around spending.

Is Rs 1 crore sufficient for early retirement plan in India?

Financial advisors say retirement planning depends on lifestyle, location, family responsibilities, and income after leaving a full-time job, reported startup Fox. They say Rs 1 crore may not be enough for a comfortable retirement in a big city for someone retiring at 45, especially if they stop working completely.

Experts also say inflation remains a major concern. Costs related to housing, healthcare, and children’s education often rise over time. A person spending around Rs 1.5 lakh every month in a metro city could quickly exhaust Rs 1 crore if there is no additional source of income.

However, the picture changes when monthly expenses drop significantly. By reducing his burn rate to around Rs 50,000 and continuing to earn through consulting, Chilka creates a system where investments may remain intact for years, reported Startup Fox.

Experts say this type of semi-retirement model is becoming more common among high-income professionals. Instead of chasing traditional retirement at 60, many now focus on achieving enough financial security to step away from stressful jobs earlier while still earning moderate income.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.