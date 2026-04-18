Bengaluru’s weather has long been the city’s most dependable charm. However, the changing weather patterns have hit the city and the change is becoming hard to ignore. In one home, the increasing heat caused crayons to soften and bend out of shape. A resident of Bengaluru shared a video on her social media account showing crayons melting inside her home. She said she had never witnessed this before in the city known for its relatively mild climate.

The video, posted by Instagram user Geetha Shree Nagaraj, showed a tray filled with crayons and coloured pencils, many of which appeared softened, glossy and slightly deformed due to the heat. The unusual sight left viewers surprised, as indoor temperatures in Bengaluru have rarely been associated with such extreme effects.

Viral video highlights changing weather patterns

In the clip, on-screen text showed her disbelief, noting that despite living in the city for years, she had never experienced anything like this. In the caption, she described the heat as unusually intense and joked that it felt hot enough to fry an omelette on her table. The video quickly gained traction across social media, with users sharing similar experiences and pointing to what they believe is a noticeable shift in the city’s weather patterns.

Internet reacts with concern and humour

As the clip circulated widely, users responded with a mix of humour and concern. Many highlighted how the city’s biggest advantage — its weather — seems to be changing. One user said, “Bangalore’s only personality trait was the weather, and now even that’s ghosted.”

Another commented, “At this point, Bengaluru is slowly turning into every other metro—hot, crowded, and unpredictable.”

A third comment read, “If crayons are melting indoors, imagine how bad it must be outside. This is actually worrying.” Another user pointed, “We moved here for the weather, not for this heat. Something has definitely changed.”

The viral moment has reignited conversations around rising temperatures, urban heat and changing climate patterns in Bengaluru. While the city continues to grow rapidly, many residents feel that its once-celebrated weather is no longer as reliable, raising broader concerns about sustainability and urban planning in the years ahead.

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