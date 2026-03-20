Ahmedabad police have busted a major fake currency racket and seized counterfeit notes worth ₹2.38 crore. Seven people were arrested, including a Surat-based self-styled godman and yoga teacher, Pradeep Jotangiya, also known as “Pradeepji”.

According to the police, six people, including Jotangiya, were first caught on Wednesday. The fake currency they were carrying was recovered from the car itself. During questioning, the accused told officers that the notes had come from the Shree Satyam Yog Foundation (Dham) in Kamrej, Surat, an ashram linked to Jotangiya.

Scammed using ChatGPT, fake notes made using Chinese paper

Investigators found that the accused had sourced special security thread paper that looked similar to that used in real RBI notes. This material was reportedly purchased from Chinese sellers through e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba.

The police also revealed that the group used photo-editing software and AI-based platforms like ChatGPT to improve the design and visual details of the fake notes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian said, “The accused initially tested the counterfeit notes by using them in a few transactions. After gaining confidence that the fake currency was not being detected, they engaged agents to produce additional notes.”

Crime branch sources said the group used an agent to make payments through cryptocurrency. Police said fake notes worth around ₹20 lakh had already been circulated in the market.

From ashram to house: Raids uncover more fake notes

According to the report from The Indian Express, once the Ahmedabad team got this lead, they alerted the Surat crime branch and asked them to keep an eye on the ashram and the house of one of Jotangiya’s close aides.

The next day, on Thursday, police teams carried out raids. There, they found more fake currency worth ₹28 lakh, again in ₹500 notes. Along with that, they seized blank paper, printing machines, colour inks and other materials used to make the notes.

Police said Jotangiya, who runs the Shree Satyam Yog Foundation and is locally known as “Guruji”, was not alone. The others in the group saw themselves as his followers.

Those arrested have been identified as Pradeep Jotangiya (Pradeepji), Mukesh Thummar, Rameshbhai, Bharat Kakadiya, Ashok Mavani, Ramesh Balar, Divyesh Rana and a woman. Investigators believe Jotangiya was one of the key figures in the operation.

Six months in the making

According to the police, this was not a sudden plan. The group had been preparing for months. “They had been planning this for about six months,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Patel told The Indian Express.

Investigators said the racket was producing fake ₹500 notes using specialised materials and proper equipment. Some of the seized notes have been sent to the Reserve Bank of India and the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian said, “The note samples were sent to the RBI and FSL for testing. The fake notes are of a high quality. We are digging out more information from the accused. Others involved in the racket will be identified and arrested soon.”

He added, “All the arrested are disciples of Guruji. In one of the meetings, they hatched a conspiracy of printing FICN. The notes were printed at Mukesh Thummer’s house in Sarthana. This gang had imported banned high-quality paper to India and were printing fake notes on it in the house of Thummer.”