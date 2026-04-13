Once broken-hearted, Indian fans of the K-pop sensation, BTS, have somehow yet again found hope in the dark. In an unexpected feat, Indian rapper Hanumankind and BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani were spotted with HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si Hyuk and other officials of the South Korean entertainment giant that the beloved music act under its multi-label hierarchy.

According to videos and photos circulating online, the cross-border joining of forces happened at BTS’ inaugural “ARIRANG” World Tour stop at Goyang Stadium in South Korea this past week. The news inevitably lifted the spirits of all those Indian fans who had initially been left dismayed after the K-pop septet consisting of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had appeared to “snub” the South Asian country in their world tour dates announced.

Rolled out in January 2026, the BTS “ARIRANG” world tour list had missed out assigning concert dates to any Indian city. The development broke many hearts as fans had been more than convinced that their favourite artists were coming to their country.

Why is Hanumankind and BookMyShow CEO’s BTS concert outing relevant?

While it may seem as if Indian BTS fans are clawing at crumbs, the “Big Dawgs” rapper, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, and BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani meeting Bang Si Hyuk may have a bigger impact than one could imagine.

Hanumankind’s presence at the BTS concert in South Korea have got many believing in the signs of a potential collaboration between the rapper from India and the K-pop group. Some even speculated whether HYBE’s newly launched India office in Mumbai was planning to onboard the “Dhurandhar” singer as one of its artists.

Hemrajani’s attendance at the show, however, has increased fan expectations beyond compare, especially since BookMyShow was recently responsible for bringing the legendary English band Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” to multiple Indian cities last year.

For the unversed, BookMyShow is India’s go-to one-stop ticketing platform for all things out-of-home-entertainment. For those abroad, it does the magic of both Fandango and Ticketmaster (and more) in a nutshell. And so, it’s quite likely for the platform to handle the ticketing process of a possible BTS tour in India in the future as well.

BTS tour buzz revives among Indian fans

Fans in India, who initially thought they might never get to witness their favourite boy group in their own country, have once jumped on board the hopeful bandwagon. Many took to X this week to squeal with excitement about a potential Indian tour after catching sight of Hanumankind and the BookyMyShow CEO with HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk.

“I just wanna say this from D1 if yall really think BTS ain’t going to INDIA on this tour then idk,” a fan wrote on X, referencing a picture of the Indian rapper Hemrajani posing people believed to be crew members at the Goyang BTS concert. “The chances of them going are 99% and NOT going is 1% I am going to be honest but this is how I feel.”

Indian ARMYs that BTS concert is closer than you think😭😭that is HANUMANKIND AND ASHISH HEMRAJANI THE FOUNDER OF BOOK MY SHOW. pic.twitter.com/t9jXbGdXcq — ᴬᴿᴵᴿᴬᴺᴳ𝙹ꪱׁׅꪱׁׅɳυ⁷ ^᪲᪲᪲⋆⊙⊝⊜ (@jeongurlism7) April 12, 2026

Another user tweeted, “Okay bts india is looking more and more possible!!” A third user exclaimed, “Whatttttttt. BookMyShow CEO + Indian rap king hanumankind spotted with HYBE Chairman Bang PD at BTS Arirang World Tour in Goyang.”

A fourth person feared what the future held for Indian fans if BTS does, in fact, end up coming to the South Asian country for a concert. “oh my god not bookmyshow. it’s going to be a blood bath. good luck to all the indian armys for the tickets,” they commented.

Yet another excited Indian BTS ARMY said, “BMS IS LIKE THE BETTER VERSION OF TICKETMASTER OF INDIA???? B***H IT’S SO HAPPENING!!!”

“Indian ARMYs that BTS concert is closer than you think. that is HANUMANKIND AND ASHISH HEMRAJANI THE FOUNDER OF BOOK MY SHOW,” chimed in a hardcore BTS enthusiast.

Other ‘signs’ fans believed point to a BTS concert in India

Just a few days ago, the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account issued a witty public road safety advisory video. It creatively hilarious clip alluded to the record-breaking group’s latest comeback by referencing tracks from the album “Arirang” in the viral IG reel as well as their caption. Some fans claimed to have spotted BTS leader RM’s “like” on the clip.

While “signs” are enough to keep fans’ hope alive for the time being, only time will tell if India ends up on BTS’ other forthcoming world tour announcements. Although the group rolled out its initial concert dates in January, its agency confirmed that more locations across the globe would be added to the list later. “More cities to be announced 2027 Japan, Middle East & More,” HYBE Labels shared in January without offering other details.

India could be one of them, especially since the members themselves have previously confirmed that they were meant to perform in India in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their plans.

While the members haven’t yet stepped their feet inside India, their label has already made an Indian move by establishing the ‘HYBE India’ office in Mumbai last year. On top of that, “GOLDEN: The Moments,” the solo exhibition for youngest member Jungkook’s then-released album was also opened in Mumbai in December 2025.

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