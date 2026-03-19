After nearly four years, BTS aren’t just making a comeback — they’re serving a full-course event. Massive world tour is on the way, with parts of the tour list still under wraps. Add to that a big live-stream deal with Netflix and a free concert in Seoul drawing huge crowds.

The audience may have evolved, but one thing hasn’t changed — the giant fandom remains unmatched. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the global K-pop stars could easily rival the record-breaking success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

BTS Tour earnings could cross billions

Early estimates suggest ticket and merchandise sales from confirmed shows alone could bring in more than $800 million, based on official 2022 data from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. But analysts believe the total could go much higher.

IBK Investment & Securities estimates the full tour could generate at least 2.9 trillion won (around $2 billion), while IM Securities says ticket sales alone could reach 1.5 trillion won, according to Bloomberg.

If BTS adds more shows (which is likely to happen given their website already hints at “MORE TO COME” ), the total earnings could rival Taylor Swift’s $2.2 billion Eras Tour.

BTS return with a bang — and could rival Taylor Swift

The curtain is about to lift. The first big moment comes on March 21, when BTS will hold a free show titled “BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang” at Gwanghwamun Square. Around 260,000 fans are expected to gather for the concert. This will be the group’s first full performance together since 2022, when members paused activities to complete their military service.

Their new album, Arirang, will be released a day before the show, kicking off an 82-date world tour across five continents.

The impact of BTS’ return is already being felt, not just by fans, but by the economy. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the free concert alone could bring in around $177 million for Seoul. This includes money spent on flights, hotels, food, merchandise and even streaming.

At a time when spending in South Korea has been slow, this kind of boost feels almost like a holiday season rush. The numbers are definitely eye-catching when compared to Taylor Swift’s tour. Her concerts brought in about $50 million to $70 million per stop in the US, far lower than what this single BTS event could generate.

“BTS has a huge benefit on any city where they perform, BTS, like Swift, are able to motivate fans to travel thousands of kilometres to see a show,” said CedarBough Saeji, American scholar of Korean studies, speaking to Bloomberg.

Army rush, tickets vanish in minutes

Tickets for the announced shows sold out almost immediately. The excitement is already hitting the travel industry. Hotel prices in cities where BTS will perform have just skyrocketed, with some rooms, according to the reports, charging as much as four times higher. Data shared by Hybe shows overseas searches for Seoul jumped 160% within 48 hours of the tour announcement. Busan, another tour stop, saw a massive 2,400% spike.

Authorities have stepped in to control extreme price hikes. Officials found some hotels in Busan charging up to 7.5 times their usual rates around concert dates.

Netflix deal is cherry on top

The comeback will also reach millions beyond the concert venue. The opening show will be streamed live on Netflix and also shown in local movie theatres. While Netflix has not revealed how much it paid, past deals offer a hint, the platform reportedly signed a $60 million agreement with Beyoncé in 2019 for a multi-project package.

Back in Seoul, the city is already in full BTS mode. Department store Lotte has lit parts of its building in purple, the group’s signature colour. Convenience stores are promoting products linked to member Jin, and restaurants are rolling out themed items, including purple pizzas in the Jongno district.