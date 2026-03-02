A British man avoided injury after an Iranian drone crashed into his apartment in Dubai. The incident occurred at a tower in Town Square after Iran announced plans to escalate its response after the killing of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The man filmed the frightening moment and shared it on social media. The video shows broken glass and debris scattered across what looks like his living room. In the clip, the shaken man can be heard saying, “We’ve just been hit by a drone. It stinks of oil in here. I didn’t even finish my cup of tea”

Watch video-

BREAKING – A British man vacationing in Dubai is going viral after an Iranian drone flew through his apartment window while he was drinking his morning tea. “I didn’t even get to finish my cuppa tea.” pic.twitter.com/Cf4zeYbHje — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 1, 2026

The expat said in the video that he lives on the 19th floor of the Warda apartment complex in Dubai. The building is located in Town Square in Al Yalayis, in the southern part of the city, and lies between two and 18 miles from the Burj Khalifa, according to a report by The Mirror US.

“We are in Warda 1 on the top floor, 19th floor,’ he said in the video.

The clip quickly spread online, with several news channels sharing the footage.

UK govt issues advisory for nationals in Gulf Region

The UK government has asked British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, the Palestinian territories, Qatar and the UAE to register their details so they can receive important updates. At the moment, British citizens are being told to stay where they are, follow the instructions of local authorities, and keep checking the Foreign Office’s travel advice, which officials say could change quickly, according to a BBC report.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that at least 200,000 British citizens were in the region. This includes people who live there, families on holiday and travellers passing through. He said Iran had carried out ongoing attacks across the region and had “hit airports and hotels where British citizens are staying”.

“I ask all our people in the region to please register your presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice. I know this is a deeply worrying time. And we will continue to do all we can to support you,” BBC quoted PM Starmer as saying.

US President Donald Trump claimed that the supreme leader was killed in joint US-Israel strikes in Tehran. In response, Iran carried out airstrikes targeting Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Iraq and Israel.

Iran launches retaliatory attacks across Gulf, Israel

Iran has fired missiles and drones toward Israel and four Gulf Arab countries that host military bases, including Dubai, a major city in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai has faced airstrikes over the weekend, with residential towers and airports reportedly affected.

The Burj Al Arab, known as one of Dubai’s most iconic hotels, caught fire early Sunday after being hit by fragments from an Iranian drone that was intercepted. The sail-shaped building, which stands 321 metres tall and is the sixth-tallest hotel in the world, suffered visible damage.

The Fairmont The Palm in the Palm Jumeirah area was also damaged after shrapnel from a destroyed drone fell on the property.

Four people were injured when Iran targeted Dubai International Airport in the early hours of Sunday.