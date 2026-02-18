An Australian influencer, who describes himself as a “performance artist” took to his social media account this week to once again hit it out against award-winning singer Billie Eilish after her “stolen land” speech at the Grammys earlier this month.

“Billie Eilish got me deported from the US,” Drew Pavlou wrote on X on February 15. “I think her legal team contacted DHS.” His post suggesting that the ‘Song of the Year’ Grammy winner was responsible for his removal from the country comes two weeks after he jokingly claimed on X that he had decided to move into Eilish’s $6 million Malibu beachfront mansion.

Those claims were, in turn, a swipe at the “Bad Buy” crooner’s polarising acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on February 1, when she declared “no one is illegal on stolen land,” while openly criticising the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) raids in Minneapolis.

UPDATE: Homeland Security officials have dismissed Pavlou’s claims that the pop star had something to do with what he referred to as being “deported” from the US. “Claims that this individual’s admissibility was tied to external reports regarding Billie Eilish are false,” a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson told the New York Post on February 17 (US time).

Influencer’s viral post about Billie Eilish

Through his new post, Pavlou suggested that his viral stunt about claims relating to move into Billie’s house had gotten him in trouble with the law enforcement. He further wrote, “I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that s**t posts were just a joke and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion.”

He even shared what appeared to be a picture from the aforementioned scene, as a law enforcement agent appeared to be standing behind him. Sharing his alleged experience at Los Angeles International Airport in California, he added, “Honestly most of the agents were nice and laughed at the idea but there was nothing I could do, maybe evil leftists are still in charge of sections of the bureaucracy.”

Taking a pun-intended dig at Eilish’s popular song, he wrote, “I guess some people are in fact actually illegal on stolen land. And I guess I am just a BAD GUY…. And I guess I am just a BAD GUY….”

Two weeks ago, the same influencer mocked Eilish’s “stolen land” speech, saying that he was moving into the singer’s beachfront mansion.

“I’m going to be making a trip to America. I’m packing my bags right away, and I’m looking forward to just taking possession of her $6 million Malibu mansion,” he said in a video message he shared as a response to her Grammys’ outing.

“No human being is illegal. So, I want to thank everybody who’s believed in me on this journey. I really can’t wait to move in. It’s now my house. I want to thank Billie Eilish as well for her generosity,” he added, maintaining straight-forward and monotone expressions throughout.

They asked me if I planned to trespass on Billie Eilish’s property



I said no, I was shitposting



They asked me if I planned to try to meet Billie Eilish



I said no, of course not



They asked me if I had ever threatened to blow up Chinese government installations



I laughed and… — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 15, 2026

Was influencer Drew Pavlou deported from the US?

A follow-up post by Pavlou clarified that the Australia influencer hadn’t even entered the US at the time of the post. Detailing how the interaction between him and immigration officers went down at the airport upon his arrival, he claimed that the authorities asked him if he had planned to trespass Eilish’s property.

In what appeared to an endless rant on X, he even admitted at one point that the authorities flagged his application for a business visa, while implying that he should try to come to the US with a different visa in the future.

“I said no, I was sh*tposting,” he wrote in the X thread. “They asked me if I had ever threatened to blow up Chinese government installations. I laughed and said no, WTF.”

He continued, “They asked me to explain my previous arrest in London in 2022 when the Chinese embassy invented a fake bomb threat in my name (I got SWATed). I showed them my clearance letter by British police showing I was completely innocent.”

“They then said I should have applied for a business visa to go on Stephen Crowder’s show in Texas (I was invited and scheduled to go on February 19 alongside @kangminjlee @scrowder),” he went on.

Finally, he seemed to admit that while he hadn’t been banned from the US, authorities allegedly told him that he’d have to apply with a different visa to enter the US next time.

Billie Eilish got me deported from the US



I spent 30 hours in custody at LAX trying to explain to the agents that my shitposts about moving into her mansion on stolen land were just a joke



Her lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking… pic.twitter.com/y38z3EEBRH — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 15, 2026

As the seemingly endless X thread stretched on, he described himself as a “misunderstood theorist of global justice,” and that he was flying back on a flight to Sydney. Continuing his rant, he wrote in another post, “They told me that the main reason they stopped me was because of the Billie Eilish thing.” He went on to complain about losing all his bookings and the thousands of dollars he’d spent on the trip.

Even more posts followed on X thereafter, including one that showed his holding a ‘Property Envelope’ envelope by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is a component agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Pavlou repeatedly pressed that the DHS agents told him the main reason behind his denied entry were his “Billie Eilish posts.”

Drew Pavlou fundraiser

In connection with his viral prank, as stated on X, the Aussie influencer had even launched a fundraising campaign on GiveSendGo to raise funds that would help him fly to America and the filming costs associated with the stunt.

“Everything here is completely and totally legal, I am just going to set up a tent on her driveway and I will leave when they formally ask me to leave,” he wrote on GiveSendGo. As of today, his “stolen land” campaign has surpassed the AUD $5,000-mark. The current goal is AUD $6,000.