American businessman, entrepreneur, and author, known for the Rich Dad Poor Dad series, Robert Kiyosaki has issued a warning for investors: traditional financial strategies may no longer provide security. “If you want to be a rich investor, you have to see the future,” he said, highlighting two major trends shaping the global economy right now.

Kiyosaki sounds alarm on financial safety in 2026

“The National Debt will only go up because governments will only keep printing fake money,” Kiyosaki wrote, suggesting that inflation will keep rising. And if you’re saving cash or depending only on traditional investments, your money is quietly losing value every year.

Second, the conflict in the Middle East shows no signs of ending soon. Rising oil prices, he said, would further fuel global inflation. “The war in Iran is a HOLY WAR, Christians and Jews against Muslims. That war will never end, which means the price of oil will only go up, causing more inflation.”

INVESTOR SECRET: “lf you want to be a rich investor you have to see the future.”



Seeing the future today is EASY for two reasons.



1: The National Debt will only go up because governments will only keep printing fake money.



That means inflation will keep going up which… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 30, 2026

Challenging decades of conventional wisdom, he added, “As I have said for years, “The biggest losers will be those who drink the Kool-Aide: “Go to school, get good grades, get a job, pay taxes, save money, and invest for the long -term in a 401k or RRSP fill with a well/diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs”

He called this formula the “biggest lie of our era.” Even US government bonds, long considered the safest investment, were no longer guaranteed in a world with rising debt, endless money printing, and global instability. “Biggest lie is US Bonds are safe.”

He added, “In this global oil, debt, bond, money, banking and inflation crisis, the only thing that keeps you safe is YOU and the financial education YOU CHOOSE to put between your ears.”

Safest bets for 2026

According to Kiyosaki, “real gold, real silver, oil, food, Bitcoin, and Ethereum are the safest investments for 2026.” College degrees, he argued, belong in the same category as overhyped “paper assets” that cannot guarantee financial security.

In the following post, Kiyosaki posted a series of hard-hitting questions: “Clarifying last X post. Does a college degree mean safety? Does a steady job mean safety? Does money in the bank mean you are rich? Does a 401k mean future financial security? Can the PhDs in government payoff our national debt?” “Only you can answer those questions,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Middle East conflict, especially the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during “Operation Epic Fury,” has caused a major global supply shock by cutting about 20% of the world’s oil and LNG supply. This has pushed Brent crude prices from $70 to $120 per barrel within weeks, raising gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel costs for consumers.

The war also disrupted critical commodities like fertilisers and petrochemicals, with fertiliser prices jumping 37%, threatening higher food costs by mid-2026. Central banks, including the ECB and Bank of England, warn that this energy-supply shock could trigger stagflation, forcing them to maintain high interest rates even as economic growth slows, making everyday life more expensive worldwide.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are Robert Kiyosaki’s own and do not reflect our views in any way. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.