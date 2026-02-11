After seven years in the United States, Rajiv (changed name) made the decision to return to India. His experience challenges many of the narratives that dominate online discussions about life abroad and the “pros and cons” of returning home. “I couldn’t see myself settling there,” Rajiv said, speaking to The Financial Express. “The visa hamster wheel was exhausting, and my parents are getting older.”

Life beyond the Visa: Why I returned to India after 7 years in the US

For Rajiv, the decision wasn’t easy. Friends and family warned him against it, saying he would regret leaving the US. But Rajiv made the move with his eyes wide open, fully aware of the challenges India presents, from air quality and littering to uneven infrastructure and bureaucratic hurdles. “Those aren’t imaginary problems, and I’m not trying to downplay them,” he said.

Living in India vs US: Reality hits differently

However, once back in India, Rajiv found that the realities of everyday life were less ideological and more practical. “Instead of constantly thinking, ‘this country is broken,’ I’m just… living, working, meeting people, moving around, dealing with annoyances when they come up, and enjoying certain things like food, hanging out with family and friends, the convenience of getting stuff done in the house like cooking and cleaning, and no more stupid visa worries,” he shared.

Interestingly, life in the US wasn’t without its own problems. Rajiv explained that Houston, where he lived, came with its own set of challenges: homelessness, gun violence, racism, and heavy traffic despite eight-lane highways. “Heck, I didn’t feel safe roaming there at night in certain neighbourhoods,” he said. Even in the US, he had to navigate daily annoyances while figuring out how to keep life moving.

Bengaluru was a surprise

Many assume that work-life balance and city congestion are far better in the US, but Rajiv didn’t notice a huge difference. “For my line of work, work–life balance feels similar to what I had in the US, long hours and blurred boundaries exist there too. Traffic and stressful commutes are a reality in large US metropolitans as well. Bengaluru traffic doesn’t feel that unfamiliar to me,” he explained, having lived in cities like Houston, Denver, and Boston.

He emphasised that cultural or language barriers were not as severe as anticipated either. “I moved to Bangalore fully expecting bad traffic, language issues, and hostility for not being fluent in Kannada, none of that has been my experience. Kannadigas have been warm, welcoming, and genuinely kind,” he said.

The hidden struggles of life as a student or professional in the US

One part of Rajiv’s story that often goes unnoticed is the emotional and bureaucratic load faced by international students and professionals on F1, OPT, or H1B visas. “The uncertainty of finding internships or full-time roles, the ticking clock of OPT start and end dates, waiting for H1B and green card outcomes… it’s stressful,” he said. Some students even resort to desperate measures like Day 1 CPT to stay in the country.

(CPT allows international students to take up internships or jobs that are directly linked to their course while they are still studying. What’s often called “Day 1 CPT” is usually a last-ditch option for those who didn’t get picked in the H-1B system. It lets them keep working by enrolling in another degree program. But it comes with serious risks. If someone uses more than 12 months of full-time CPT, they lose eligibility for OPT after graduating.)

“And beyond paperwork, there’s the emotional toll of living far from family, worrying about aging or sick parents, feeling isolated from your community. Those pressures played a big role in my decision to return,” Rajiv adds. It’s a perspective many who have lived abroad can relate to but is rarely highlighted in online discussions.

No regrets, no rush to go back

For Rajiv, the return to India has been affirming. “So far I haven’t regretted my decision, and I don’t intend to go back to the US anytime soon,” he said. The freedom from visa concerns, the closeness to family and friends, and the simple joys of everyday life have outweighed the frustrations that many online narratives emphasise

He concluded with a thoughtful reminder for those considering a move: “Whether you stay in the US or move back should be a personal choice, not something driven by online narratives or general trends.”

While this is one individual’s story, it shows the reality faced by many who moved to the US chasing the American dream, only to find themselves juggling daily life, visa uncertainties, and other challenges. Since the Trump 2.0 era, a massive immigration crackdown has made life harder, from H-1B fee hikes to ICE raids across regions, and growing anti-immigrant sentiment.

The uncertainty for international students and workers is no longer just about slow bureaucracy. New policies have made things far more difficult. The sense of being in limbo has intensified with plans to end “Duration of Status” and replace it with fixed four-year stays. This could force students to undergo repeated, strict re-checks just to finish their degrees.

All of this has turned the already heavy emotional burden of being an immigrant into constant “status vigilance.” Minor mistakes, or even something as small as social media activity, can risk visa revocation. Thousands now feel trapped, afraid to leave the US even briefly, worried they might not be allowed back in to see aging parents.