A bizarre attempt to create a viral social media reel landed a family in trouble in Bengaluru after they allegedly tried to ‘courier’ an elderly man to Mangaluru. The family later claimed that they carried out the act to protest rising bus fares during the festive season.

The incident took place near Vinayaka Circle under the jurisdiction of Vyalikaval Police Station. CCTV video from the courier office showed five members of a family walking into a courier office carrying a large gunny sack. They reportedly requested staff to parcel the sack to an address in Mangaluru, without revealing what was inside.

Courier staff shocked as man found inside sack

The situation quickly raised suspicion among the courier employees. Sensing something unusual, they asked the family to open the sack for inspection. When the family refused, the staff decided to check it themselves.

To their shock, a person emerged from inside the sack. According to local reports, the elderly man appeared to be in distress and was struggling to breathe. Staff members immediately offered him water and tried to help him recover.

When questioned, the family allegedly continued to insist that the ‘parcel’ be shipped, even offering to pay the required charges. Their insistence left the staff alarmed, prompting them to alert the police.

However, before authorities arrived, the family reportedly left the premises. Police later traced them and asked them to appear at the Vyalikaval station for questioning.

We live in a weird weird world. Daughter & family pack father in a gunny bag,take him to a courier office,ask staff to send parcel out of Bengaluru, all this for a reel showing it's easier to courier a man than get bus & train tickets this festive season. Land in police station. pic.twitter.com/ROz2SWjFpT — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 17, 2026

Family claims stunt was for social media reel

During questioning, the family told police that the act was part of a planned social media video. They claimed it was meant to highlight the spike in bus fares and the difficulty in securing tickets during the Ugadi-Ramzan travel rush.

According to reports, the group included a woman, her husband, her mother-in-law and her brother-in-law. The elderly man inside the sack was identified as the woman’s father.

The woman reportedly told police she was upset that her father could not travel to Mangaluru due to high ticket prices and lack of availability. The family said the stunt was intended as a form of protest.

Police counselled the family over the seriousness of the act and the potential risk to the elderly man’s life. The family later issued an apology.

The incident has since sparked debate over the lengths people go to for online attention, and raised concerns about safety and responsibility in the pursuit of viral content.