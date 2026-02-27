As Bengaluru shakes off winter, the city is transforming into a canvas of pink and magenta, thanks to the annual flowering of Tabebuia trees, also known locally as pink trumpet trees.

The brief but spectacular bloom, which generally lasts just a few days at the end of February and into March, draws residents outdoors to admire and photograph the blossoms.

This year, technology has given the city’s floral fascination a new twist. A digital tool called Bengaluru Bloom, an interactive map on Blrbloom.com now lets people locate and track blooming Tabebuia trees in real time.

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

A crowd-sourced Tabebuia bloom tracker for Bengaluru. Spot, share & explore Pink Bengaluru!https://t.co/rzif89AG3g pic.twitter.com/IdI4bMwuQ7 — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) February 26, 2026

Users can spot mapped trees across the city

Using the tracker, users can explore more than 20,000 mapped trees across the city, view current bloom reports, and upload sightings to help others find the best pink displays.

The tracker has become something of a digital scavenger hunt, helping nature lovers, photographers, families and casual explorers spot peak flower locations before the blooms fade. Because each flowering event typically lasts only three to five days, timing is crucial, and the platform’s real-time updates make it easier to catch the blossoms at their most vibrant.

Where can you spot Tabebuia trees?

Some areas of Bengaluru have emerged as especially popular this season. Lalbagh’s West Gate and Glass House Road are reporting dense clusters of blooms, while the Indian Institute of Science campus and parts of Cubbon Park have also drawn crowds.

Residential neighbourhoods such as Jayanagar, Sadashivanagar and Indiranagar have seen enthusiastic foot traffic as people stroll under canopy-like stretches of pink petals, Moneycontrol reported.

The blooming spectacle is a seasonal highlight in Bengaluru’s climate cycle and has become a cultural moment of its own, often compared to cherry blossom seasons in other parts of the world, even though these tropical trees are native to Central America.

Whether it’s for a photo, a walk or a weekend outing, the interactive tracker is helping locals make the most of one of the city’s most fleeting natural displays.