The Bangalore Club in central Bengaluru, known for its elite membership and years-long waiting list, witnessed a bizarre incident on Wednesday when a man stripped naked and was nearly run over by a car.

In a video posted by Times of India, a red-coloured car is seen moving towards the man, identified as Raj Ananth, while he is standing in front of the car. In the clip, Ananth is heard shouting loudly moments after the car almost ran over him. The video does not provide context about what happened immediately before or after the impact, and no official information on his injuries has been reported so far.

The TOI post mentioned that the man was run over but does not provide details on the driver or the circumstances leading to the collision or whether a police action was taken or not.

Confronting club security

Another video posted on X showed events that appear to have taken place earlier outside the Bangalore Club. Ananth is seen arguing near the club entrance with staff members, who are heard repeatedly asking him to move away and keep a distance. During the verbal exchange, the staff remained calm and warned him to not come closer.

Another man is also seen in the clip, repeatedly pleading with him to leave. He is heard saying. “Raj, come, Raj, come,” and urging him to return home, adding that his mother is not well. Raj dismisses the request, responding “So what, so what” and continues to argue with the club staff. At one point, he is heard saying, “He is charging on me.”

How did the Club staff respond?

As the confrontation escalates, Raj is seen abusing the staff and even showing the middle finger, and shouting at the other man, “Dad, stop the s**t”. In response, staff members warn him that his behaviour amounts to a public nuisance and told him that he could be penalised and that the issue would be taken up with the club’s committee.

As per the TOI post, the man was denied entry to the club and was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the scuffle. The post also pointed out that his father is a member of the Bangalore Club.







