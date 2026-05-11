Bengaluru-based Amazon employee has gone viral on social media after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses, triggering conversations around the rising cost of living in the city.

The employee, identified as Kartik Singh Parihar, posted a video on Instagram explaining how much he spends each month while living independently in Bengaluru. According to him, maintaining what he described as a “decent life” in the city costs nearly ₹51,000 every month.

In the video, Parihar said, “Now I am a 26-year-old working a 9-to-5 in Amazon, and here is how much I spend in a month while living independently in Bangalore.”

He revealed that he lives in a rented one-bedroom apartment in HSR Layout and pays ₹20,000 in monthly rent.

“After visiting other parts of Bangalore, I feel every rupee in HSR is worth it,” he said.

Rent, food and travel make up major share of expenses

Apart from rent, Parihar said he spends another ₹4,000 every month on rented furniture and appliances, including basic household items such as a bed, sofa and refrigerator.

Talking about food expenses, he explained that he cooks one meal daily and spends around ₹1,000 every week on groceries, taking his monthly grocery bill to ₹4,000.

He also spends on office meals and snacks during weekdays. According to him, buying lunch and snacks at work costs nearly ₹250 a day for five days a week, adding up to about ₹5,000 per month.

Weekend outings also contribute to his spending. Parihar said he usually eats outside once or twice every weekend, spending roughly ₹1,000 each weekend, which totals around ₹4,000 monthly.

The Bengaluru resident also shared details about commuting and fitness expenses. He owns a Honda CB350 bike and spends nearly ₹1,500 a month on fuel while travelling around 4 to 5 kilometres daily.

His gym membership costs ₹16,000 annually, which comes to nearly ₹1,300 a month.

Internet reacts: ‘Finally a relatable budget’

Parihar also said he spends nearly ₹2,000 on clothes every month and keeps aside ₹10,000 for travel, as he travels every two months and has explored several parts of South India. His electricity bill, he added, is around ₹500 per month.

“Rounding it off to a total of 51,000 spent per month to live a decent life as a 26-year-old working a 9-to-5 in Bengaluru,” he said.

The video was posted with the caption, “This is my experience of 10 years in Bengaluru.”

The post quickly gained attention online, with many social media users saying the expense breakdown felt realistic for life in Bengaluru.

One user wrote, “Finally a relatable budget.”

Another added, “Valid expenses. 50k is normal and shows your expenses are well balanced.”

Third said, Its okay, you are living a good life and continue doing that, atleast you are building your life with your own money and thats great.”

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