For many Indians who move abroad for work, the biggest culture shock is not the weather, food or language — it is logging off on time without guilt.

In India, working late into the night is often worn like a badge of honour. Employees who leave at designated time are judged, but those answering calls at midnight are often praised as “dedicated”. But for professionals who have worked in Europe or other Western countries, returning to India can feel like stepping back into a culture where exhaustion is normalised.

Sharing the similar stance, entrepreneur Nistha Tripathi posted on LinkedIn about the difference of work culture in India and Europe. “In India, you feel guilty for leaving work at 6 pm,” she wrote. “You’ll still get that subtle ‘half day today?’ joke.”

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The culture of staying back

For many employees in Indian workplaces, work is rarely limited to office hours. Long meetings stretch into evenings, managers expect instant replies and late-night calls with overseas clients have become routine. Tripathi pointed out how Indian teams are often expected to adjust their schedules around Western offices.

“Most calls in Indian MNCs are still scheduled according to the convenience of US and European offices,” she wrote. “Because it is assumed that Indian guy will take calls even at 10 pm IST.”

This culture is so deeply embedded that leaving on time can sometimes invite suspicion rather than appreciation. Employees say productivity is often measured by visibility instead of actual output. Staying online longer is seen as commitment, even when the work has already been completed. Ironically, many professionals discover a completely different reality after working abroad.

“See you tomorrow”

Tripathi recalled working with European teams where employees logged off at 5 pm without explanations or guilt. “Things still got done. Deadlines were met. No one flinched,” she wrote.

That contrast has become one of the most talked-about aspects of working overseas for Indian professionals. In many Western workplaces, boundaries are respected more strictly. Once office hours end, people disconnect and focus on personal life, family, hobbies or rest.

Employees who return to India after experiencing that balance often struggle to readjust. Many say the hardest part is not the workload itself, but the constant feeling of being monitored, micromanaged or expected to prove dedication through overwork.

The debate around work-life balance has grown louder in recent years, especially after the pandemic blurred the line between office and home. Younger professionals are increasingly questioning hustle culture and the glorification of burnout.

She concluded, “Maybe it’s time we stop rewarding exhaustion and start respecting people who protect their energy. Being available 24/7 doesn’t make you valuable. It means you are taken for granted.”

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