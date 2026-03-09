While the Men in Blue were busy rewriting the record books at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, a different kind of “strike” was unfolding on social media. Following Men in Blue’s dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand, India became the first ever country to claim the prestigious T20 World Cup title twice in a row and three times in total.

As is often the case after Indian cricket matches, once the action ends on the pitch, social media becomes the next arena of entertainment, with fans and brand managers racing to win the internet with the sharpest quip.

This time the internet’s attention has been captivated by a hilarious exchange between the Delhi and Ahmedabad Police departments that has taken social media platforms by storm.

The ‘missing’ ball mystery

As Indian batters rained sixes across the Ahmedabad skyline, the Delhi Police took to X to offer some ‘professional advice’ to their counterparts in Gujarat.

Dear @AhmedabadPolice 👮‍♂️,

You may get ball disappearance complaints from Kiwi's 🇳🇿



No need to take it seriously…🚫 it’s our batsmen sending them to the stands 🏏🇮🇳#INDvNZ#T20WorldCup2026final#IndiaVsNewZealand — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 8, 2026

The tweet, which perfectly captured the spirit of India’s aggressive batting display, quickly went viral. Not to be outdone, the Ahmedabad Police joined the banter with a deadpan response: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The matter has been reported to the Higher Police officials.”

Initially posted at 9:10 PM IST, the tweet has garnered 484k views on X at the time of publishing.

UP Police was also quick to jump on the beat. Following Ahmedabad’s statement of passing the case to the ‘senior officials’, UP police presented their own ‘analysis’ of the complaint.

CASE STATUS UPDATE 🚔



Earlier complaint: Ball going missing.

New complaint: Entire batting lineup going missing.

Our assessment: This is not a law & order problem.

This is Bumrah. 🎯🇮🇳#INDvNZ #T20WorldCup2026Final pic.twitter.com/218PYJQ9r6 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 8, 2026

Mission World Cup: How the final unfolded

The witty banter was backed by a clinical performance on the field as India became the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win it on home soil.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav’s side posted a mammoth 255/5, the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson led the charge for the ‘Men in Blue’ with a scintillating 89, supported by explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52 off 18 balls—the fastest of the tournament) and Ishan Kishan (54).

While Abhishek, Sanju and Ishan carried the team to the massive total, Shivam Dube provided the finishing touch, scoring 24 runs in the final over to push the target beyond New Zealand’s reach.

Bumrah’s masterclass seals the deal

Faced with a daunting chase of 256, the Black Caps never found their rhythm. Local hero Jasprit Bumrah produced a Man of the Match performance, dismantling the Kiwi top order with figures of 4/13.

After Bumrah, Axar Patel delivered a critical breakthrough for India by taking 3 important wickets. Despite a fighting 52 from Tim Seifert, New Zealand was bundled out for 159 in 19 overs, sparking nationwide celebrations.