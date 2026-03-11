B1/B2 visa: An applicant has shared his experience of securing a US tourist visa (B1/B2 visa) after attending an interview at the U.S. Consulate General, Kolkata, describing the process as brief but nerve-racking. The applicant who wished to remain anonymous, told Financialexpress.com that he reached the venue well before time to complete the security and entry procedures.

According to the account, several applicants were already waiting outside the consulate building for their turn. While standing in the queue, the traveller said he observed multiple candidates being denied visas, which heightened anxiety among those waiting.

Nervous wait outside consulate

The applicant noted that some of the rejections appeared to involve people planning to visit children studying or working in the United States, as well as a few young solo travellers. Watching these interactions made him concerned about the outcome of his own interview.

However, once his turn came, the interaction with the visa officer lasted only a few minutes. The applicant said the questions focused mainly on the purpose of travel, employment details, and travel history.

Short interview leads to approval

During the conversation, the visa officer asked about the reason for visiting the United States and whether the applicant had family members living there. The traveller explained that the trip was purely for tourism and that he was not planning to meet relatives during the visit.

The officer also asked about his job profile and travel plans. The applicant said he works as a software engineer with several years of experience and briefly explained the nature of his company’s business.

Visa Interview Q&A

Visa Officer (VO): What is the purpose of your travel to the United States?

Me: I’m planning to visit the US purely for tourism.

VO: Do you have any family members or relatives in the US?

Me: I don’t have any immediate family there. I do have a relative living in the US, but I’m not planning to meet them on this trip.

VO: What do you do for work?

Me: I work as a software engineer. I have over seven years of experience in total and have been with my current company for about a year and three months.

VO: What kind of work does your company do?

Me: I briefly explained my company’s business and my role.

VO: You look quite young. Why are you travelling at this age?

Me: I may look young, but I’m married and also have a child.

VO: Why are you travelling alone and not with your wife?

Me: My wife will be staying back to take care of our child and my parents while I’m away.

VO: Okay. Which places are you planning to visit in the US?

Me: I mentioned a few destinations in the western part of the US.

VO: Have you travelled outside India before?

Me: No, this will be my first international trip.

After entering details into the system, the officer informed the applicant that the visa had been approved.

VO: Congratulations, your visa has been approved.

The traveller said the entire interview lasted only a few minutes but felt much longer due to the tension while waiting. He advised other applicants to remain calm, answer questions honestly, and keep responses clear and concise during their visa interviews.