India’s two biggest election battlegrounds on Monday are producing results as well as memes. As vote counting rolls on in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, social media has become a second counting centre, tallying memes, reactions and political burns in real time. Every lead change, every surprise trend and every defeated alliance is being met with instant humour and dramatic edits.

In Tamil Nadu, the loudest noise has surrounded actor Vijay and his newborn political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). ECI data showed TVK surging ahead in dozens of seats and have set off what can only be described as a digital first-day-first-show. “Thalapathy for CM” is trending, “MGR 2.0” edits are everywhere. For a party that did not exist two years ago, this is less an election result and more an origin story.

On the other hand, West Bengal is running its own parallel meme factory. With the TMC defending a fourth consecutive term and the BJP pushing hard for its first-ever government in the state, every round of counting has produced fresh material of sarcasm, celebration, panic and political stand-up.

Both the states have clearly stolen the online spotlight, with users glued to every update from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Assam and Puducherry are getting only passing glances for now. However, the lopsided attention hasn’t gone entirely unnoticed either.

Here’s how the internet is reacting at the dance of democracy with memes:

Election Results Buzz on Social Media😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RTF71xSPP9 — Ritika J Chandola (@RitikaChandola) May 3, 2026

Election day. Where no matter which party wins, there is always one clear winner. This product. Crores worth of free advertising on social media. pic.twitter.com/enkCupKrNn — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 4, 2026

Tamil Nadu Election Update + Russian View. pic.twitter.com/RMVjQ8OwJu — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 4, 2026

TVK cadres realising they might have to do actual governing now pic.twitter.com/v7zd1V0OuJ May 4, 2026