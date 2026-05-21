In 2021, Divyanshu Damani, co-founder of TagMango, and Abhinav Agarwal, a senior member of team, reached out to Ankur Warikoo, one of India’s most-followed internet entrepreneurs and the founder of WebVeda. They wanted him on their platform.

In a LinkedIn post that has now caught the attention of India’s creator economy, Agarwal shared the story of how a polite rejection in 2021 slowly turned into one of the biggest partnerships in the creator space years later.

Warikoo recently decided to revamp WebVeda, shifting it from one-time courses to a subscription-based model. Announcing the partnership, Agarwal wrote, “WebVeda.com is now on TagMango.”

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How Ankur Warikoo’s WebVeda finally landed on TagMango

Back in 2021, TagMango was still growing. Abhinav Agarwal and co-founder Divyanshu Damani wanted Warikoo to host his courses on their platform. “It was 2021 when Ankur said no. He was kind about it. We took it as feedback. We hadn’t given someone like him enough reason to say yes. So we went back to building TagMango,” Agarwal wrote.

For the next few years, Warikoo stayed somewhere in the back of their minds. They did not aggressively follow up. They did not try to create noise around the rejection. Instead, they focused on improving TagMango and building tools creators would genuinely want to use. “The thing about wanting something for five years is you stop chasing. You just keep building, and the timing handles itself.”

Fast-forward to August 2023. Divyanshu Damani messaged Abhinav asking whether they should reach out to Warikoo once again. “I told him I’d dreamt of scheduling a meeting with him the night before, haha. That’s how often he was on our minds,” Agarwal shared.

Three months ago, that meeting finally happened. Warikoo, Surabhi Solanki from his team, and Abhinav got on a call that would eventually change everything. By then, Warikoo himself was thinking about making a major shift in his business.

Why Ankur Warikoo decided to change WebVeda completely

Warikoo had already built a hugely successful online education business.

WebVeda had reportedly crossed ₹100 crore as a business and impacted more than five lakh students through its courses. Most creators would have continued with the same model for years. But Warikoo felt the big shift in online learning.

Instead of continuing with one-time course sales, he wanted to move towards a subscription-based system where learning would become continuous rather than transactional. He recently announced that WebVeda would now run on a yearly subscription model priced at ₹1,999.

Under the new system, users get access to all current and future courses instead of paying separately for every programme. The subscription also includes a private community, job opportunities based on skills, and networking access. Even existing students were upgraded to the membership for free.

Warikoo described the idea, stating, “Growth is now a subscription.” And for that vision, TagMango turned out to be the right fit.

The moment everything clicked

Abhinav said what surprised him most during the conversation was not excitement, but calmness. After years of thinking about this possibility, the partnership suddenly felt natural. Almost inevitable.

It felt like both sides had quietly been moving toward the same destination for years without even realising it. Today, WebVeda officially runs on TagMango.

“It wouldn’t be right to say we worked harder than others. I’m not sure we even built faster. The one thing I can point to is that we never questioned it. We didn’t second-guess the belief. We didn’t check how close or far we were. We just kept going and quietly trusted. People will call this magic. I don’t think it is.”