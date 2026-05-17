Content creator Ankur Warikoo made waves earlier this week after announcing that he had shut down his “Rs 100 crore business”. The entrepreneur has now outlined dramatic changes to his education platform WebVeda — revealing plans to pause traditional online courses in favour of a subscription model.

In a detailed post on X and a video message, Warikoo said the decision was taken after recognising that buying specific courses was not helping learners tackle long-term challenges.

“I have shut down my 100 crore business. And turned it into a subscription,” he said on X.

What is the reason behind Ankur Warikoo closing the old courses model?

In the video, Warikoo said WebVeda has produced over Rs 100 crore in income over five years and registered about five lakh students. But he conceded that many people didn’t complete the courses they bought.

“People bought a course, watched two videos and then went back to the same problems,” he said.

“The problem wasn’t with the quality of the courses, but with the model itself,” says Warikoo.

“Life is not a single course to be solved. “Today you want to learn about money, tomorrow communication, then career growth and then digital marketing,” he said.

He also stated buying individual courses for different abilities “is not the right system” and described the former approach as “broken”.

What changes have WebVeda launched now?

Under the new approach, consumers will be able to access all existing and future courses through an annual membership instead of buying courses separately.

The subscription would also have a community for members only and personalized job prospects depending on users’ talents, Warikoo said.

“Growth is now a subscription,” he stated as he launched the reimagined platform.

The entrepreneur said that the present five lakhs WebVeda students have been upgraded to membership gratis. He also said the web portal would continue to introduce new content periodically. With new courses being added “every day, every week , every month.”

I have shut down my 100 crores course business.

And converted it into a subscription! Between making more money and helping more people – the choice was super clear to me! WebVeda now gives access to ALL courses, for the price of one course. As a WebVeda member you will get:

-… pic.twitter.com/Z0pNNkXGKT — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) May 17, 2026

Why did Warikoo make the platform subscription-based?

Warikoo added that the shift is being done to make learning and professional progression inexpensive and accessible.

“That’s why now everything will be available for Rs 1,999 a year which is less than Rs 5.5 a day,” he revealed.

He said he wanted people all throughout the country to have equal access to learning and job opportunities regardless of their background.

“I want every person in this country who has a phone and an internet connection to have the same learning, networking and job opportunities in life as someone born with a silver spoon in their mouth,” he stated.

What was the social media response?

The statement was met with varied emotions online, with some people appreciating the concept and others questioning the use of the term “shutdown.”

Great marketing!! “It’s a course on repackaging and reselling, not shutting them down,” one user said.

Another user stated, “How is this shutdown? You’ve just made it recurring.”

At the same time other people were in favour of the move. One social media user stated if the site delivers on its promise of “skills+community+jobs at scale” it might change many lives for the better. Another commenter termed it a “great move” and wished Warikoo all the best for the new venture.