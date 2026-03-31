For most people in their 30s, rent is just another monthly stress. But for Ankur Jain, the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary. The 36-year-old entrepreneur has seen his wealth jump by a massive 217% in just one year. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, his net worth now stands at $3.4 billion (around ₹28,500 crore). The dramatic rise has made him one of the fastest-growing Indian-origin billionaires right now.

Building Bilt Rewards: The idea that came from everyday frustration

Jain’s big breakthrough came from something incredibly relatable — rent. In the United States, millions of people spend a large part of their income on rent, often around 30%, but get nothing back from it. He saw this as a major gap and described rent as a “dead expense”, meaning money that goes out every month without offering any long-term benefit.

Through Bilt Rewards, Jain introduced a model where renters could finally benefit from their biggest monthly payment. The idea was simple but effective. Now people could earn points on rent, just like they do on credit card purchases.

Those points could then be used for travel, shopping, or even toward buying a home in the future. On top of that, paying rent on time through the platform could help users build their credit score, which made a real difference for young professionals and immigrants trying to establish themselves financially.

The timing worked in Jain’s favour. In cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, rents have been climbing steadily for years. For many people, rent is their single biggest expense, so a platform that gives something back on that spending naturally drew attention. Soon, more landlords and property owners joined in. As more buildings signed up, the platform expanded rapidly across the country.

A legacy shaped by his father’s journey

Jain’s story is also connected to his father, Naveen Jain, a former Microsoft executive who founded InfoSpace. During the dot-com boom, Naveen Jain’s wealth reportedly touched $8 billion before falling sharply when the bubble burst. Growing up around that kind of rise and fall seems to have left a deep impression. Many believe it pushed Ankur Jain to focus on building a business that could last, rather than chasing short-term success.

The numbers behind the surge

By early 2026, Bilt Rewards had grown far beyond a small startup. The company is now valued at $10.75 billion (around ₹90,000 crore) after a major funding round. It is also on track to cross $1 billion in annual revenue. Roughly one in four apartment buildings in the US is now connected to the platform, showing just how widely it has been adopted.

Bilt wasn’t Jain’s first attempt at building something meaningful. Earlier, he founded Kairos, a venture studio focused on solving large social and economic problems. Through Kairos, he worked on ideas related to housing, healthcare and technology, which eventually fed into his thinking behind Bilt.

A wedding that made headlines

Away from business, Jain has also grabbed attention for his personal life. In 2024, he married former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond. The wedding took place near the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, with a guest list that included names like Lance Bass and Kevin O’Leary.