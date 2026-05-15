America is called the land of billionaires, Wall Street giants and Silicon Valley dreamers. But beyond the flashy tech founders and celebrity CEOs, some of the country’s biggest fortunes are controlled by families that have been building businesses for generations. From candy bars and grocery chains to oil refineries and fried chicken restaurants, these dynasties have shaped everyday American life. Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s largest family businesses reveals how family legacies dominating the US economy, with several of these firms now valued at more than $100 billion.

Koch Family

The Koch family sits at the top of the list with Koch Inc., a sprawling industrial empire valued at around $185 billion, as per Forbes. The company traces its roots back to Fred Koch, who developed a new oil refining process in the 1940s. Over the decades, his son Charles Koch transformed the business far beyond oil, expanding into chemicals, paper products, pipelines and technology. Today, Koch Inc. owns household brands like Brawny paper towels, Angel Soft toilet paper and Dixie cups. Regardless of being one of America’s most valuable private companies, the Koch family has largely stayed away from the public glamour often associated with billionaire families.

Mars family

According to Forbes, the Mars family business, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is valued at $121 billion. Few families have built a sweeter empire than the Mars family. What started in 1911 with Frank Mars making candy in his kitchen has grown into one of the world’s biggest food and petcare businesses. The family behind M&Ms and Milky Way bars has steadily expanded into pet food brands like Whiskas and food products like Ben’s Original. Recently, Mars made headlines with its massive acquisition of snack giant Kellanova, adding brands like Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts to its portfolio. Even after more than a century, the company remains entirely family-owned.

Johnson family

Johnson family’s Fidelity Investments is valued at $107 billion, as per Forbes. Founded in 1946, the Boston-based financial giant has grown into one of the world’s largest investment firms, managing trillions of dollars in assets. The company is currently led by Abigail Johnson, the third generation of the family to run the business, and has been known for pioneering innovations such as phone-based mutual fund investing and early entry into cryptocurrency services.

Jenkins family

According to Forbes, the Jenkins family’s supermarket chain Publix is valued at $63.1 billion. The company began in Florida in 1940 when George Jenkins opened the first Publix store with a strong focus on customer service. Today, Publix operates more than 1,400 stores across the southern United States and remains one of the country’s most successful employee-owned grocery chains, with the Jenkins family still holding a major stake.

Cargill and MacMillan families

The Cargill and MacMillan families control Cargill, which is valued at $58.7 billion, as per Forbes. Founded in 1865 through a grain warehouse business, the Minnesota-based company has expanded into agriculture, commodities trading, transportation and financial services. Even after more than 150 years, the company remains largely family-controlled, with over 100 family members collectively owning most of the business.

Cathy family

According to Forbes, the Cathy family’s Chick-fil-A empire is valued at $46.1 billion. The fast-food chain was founded by S. Truett Cathy in 1967 and grew into one of America’s most popular restaurant brands while remaining fully family-owned. Known for its fried chicken sandwiches and Sunday closures, the company is now expanding internationally, with newer outlets in markets such as the UK and Singapore.

Cox family

The business started in 1898 when James M. Cox bought the Dayton Daily News newspaper. According to Forbes, Cox Enterprises, owned by the Cox family, is valued at $35.8 billion. Over time, it evolved into a major communications and media company with interests in broadcasting, cable and digital services. The company continues to remain under family ownership, now led by fourth-generation chairman and CEO Alex Taylor.

Johnson family of SC Johnson

According to Forbes, SC Johnson, owned by the Johnson family, is valued at $29.8 billion. The company began as a flooring business in Wisconsin in the late 19th century before growing into a household products giant. Today, SC Johnson owns globally recognised brands such as Raid, Glade, Windex, Pledge and Ziploc, and remains entirely family-owned after five generations.

Butt Family

The Butt family’s grocery chain H-E-B is valued at $27.4 billion, as per Forbes. Founded in Texas in 1905 with just $60, the supermarket brand gradually became one of the state’s most loved retail chains. The company is known for its deep local roots, strong customer loyalty and continued family involvement in leadership.

Reyes Family

According to Forbes, Reyes Holdings, owned by the Reyes family, is valued at $24.5 billion. The company started in 1976 when the Reyes brothers and their father bought a small beer distributorship. Over the decades, it expanded into food distribution and Coca-Cola bottling operations, becoming one of the largest privately owned distribution businesses in the United States.