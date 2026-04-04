In an interesting development, a hilarious story about Amazon’s first ever sale has swept the internet off its feet, fetching reactions from Industry stalwarts like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Amazon founder, space traveller and billionaire, Jeff Bezos recently reacted to a post highlighting that Amazon’s very first sale back in 1995 was a book about artificial intelligence (AI).

The revelation that the e-commerce giant’s very first transaction involved a book on Artificial Intelligence (AI) has left the internet in splits, especially considering the current global AI boom.

The ‘AI’ connection in 1995

Long before Amazon became the “everything store,” it was a fledgling startup operating out of a garage. Back in 1995, when the internet was still in its “cradle” years, the first item ever purchased on the platform was a book titled Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought by Douglas Hofstadter.

The book, which basically contained a compilation of essays exploring AI concepts from the 1990s, was recently highlighted by financial commentator Jon Erlichman. On March 3, he shared an image of the book along with the original invoice, noting:

“On this day in 1995: the first item was purchased on Amazon. It was a book on artificial intelligence.”

Bezos and Musk react

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a rare interaction between two of the world’s richest men. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reshared the post, reacting with a simple smiling emoticon, acknowledging the humble beginnings of his empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also joined the conversation on April 4, commenting: “It was the start of something great.”

The interaction sparked a flurry of comments from netizens, with one user suggesting, “You two should have a public forum on starting companies and navigating extreme growth.”

Others called for the first customer to receive a special prize for his historic role in e-commerce history. “That purchaser needs recognition/ prize. not that you need the publicity but it would make for a neat walk down memory lane I know I would love it!,” a user commented.

“Absolutely! Every big achievement starts somewhere, and this feels like the first step toward something epic. Can’t wait to see what comes next!” a third user reacted.

The man who started it all

The historic order was placed by John Wainwright during Amazon’s early soft launch phase. Interestingly, Wainwright wasn’t a random customer; he was a friend of computer programmer Shel Kaphan, Amazon’s very first employee.

The two had previously worked together at a joint venture between Apple and IBM. When Kaphan left to join Bezos’s “crazy” startup, he kept Wainwright in the loop.

Recalling the experience in an interview with MarketWatch, Wainwright said:

“Shel Kaphan worked at Kaleida Labs, and in 1994, he decided to leave to work at what at the time seemed to many like a crazy idea about an online bookstore. We all thought he was crazy to do that.”

‘They actually charged my card!’

According to reports, Wainwright didn’t realize he was making history at the time. In fact, he expected a bit of “friend-and-family” privilege.

“He (Kaphan) sent me an email and said, ‘Create an account and order some books,’” Wainwright recalled. “I thought I was going to get some free books out of it. But they took my credit card and charged it!”

Despite the surprise bill, Wainwright’s purchase remains a cornerstone of tech lore. The story continues to fetch thousands of likes and responses globally, serving as a reminder that even the biggest revolutions start with a single, simple click.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.