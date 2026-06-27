Nineteen-year-old Yug Sanjay Devalia from Mumbai stepped into one of fashion’s biggest stages this week, making his international runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. The teen walked for Dior menswear spring/summer 2027, dressed in trousers and a cropped checked jacket layered over a checked shirt. Devalia cut the image of “a young aristocrat sauntering home from a night out” — a memorable first appearance from one of the few Indian male models who have walked for the brand.

“I have always been a dreamer. But to go from dreamer to Dior, that is something I will never be able to fully put into words. This is my family watching me debut with Dior. My first show. For every kid from Mumbai who was told the dream was too big. It is not,” Devalia captioned an Instagram video of the moment.

He walked down the runway alongside fellow Indian model Aryan Prakash on Wednesday, making the pairing notable as both remain among the very small number of Indian men to have appeared on Dior’s runway. Devalia was scouted by 28models founder Showin Bishop earlier this year as the teen balanced college lectures with a fledgling modelling career.

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From Dahisar to Dior

Devalia has described the past few weeks as “magical, surreal, fast” in interviews and social media posts. He told The Nod that the transformation still feels ‘almost impossible to fully explain’. His words carry the weight of both personal achievement and representation — a reminder for young people in Mumbai who are often told that such dreams are too big. By placing his family at the centre of his story, Yug Devalia also turns a fashion debut into something larger: a reminder that ambition can travel far when it is backed by love, belief and persistence.

Back in Mumbai, Yug Devalia’s family has been his strongest support system. He lives with his mother, father, sister and grandmother, and his father runs an interior design business. His sister is pursuing a Master’s in Data Science. He also posted a video on Instagram of his family crowding in front of a screen to watch the Dior walk, underscoring their close bond.

“My younger self would not believe this. I grew up in Dahisar East, Mumbai. With my mom, my dad, my sister, my grandmother, everyone under one roof. That is just how we do it. That is who we are. Close. Together always,” he wrote in the caption.

The young model also spoke about the adjustments they had made in his now-viral post. He added that the family had been concerned when he first began exploring modelling but those doubts were replaced by pride once the opportunity became real.

“They were very excited, of course, and it took them a while to process why I was going to Paris for a fashion show,” he told The Nod.

In his note, he recalls his mother trying to make sense of her son suddenly travelling to Paris, his father quietly adjusting without saying much, and his sister never losing faith in him. What stands out most is the sense of collective pride behind his moment, with every family member present through each step, even if they did not fully know where the journey would lead.

From sketches to catwalk

Devalia’s path to modelling began long before Paris. He describes himself as more artistic than academic, saying he was always sketching and drawing in school. He also used to look at photos on shopping sites and catalogue pages and imagine himself in those frames. His break came through a family connection- a cousin knew Showin Bishop, founder of 28Models, who was scouting in Mumbai and was shown Devalia’s photos. “Fifteen days later I was walking for Dior,” he said, summing up how quickly the opportunity arrived.

“I instantly saw the potential as we talked. Weeks later, he debuted at Dior Men SS27 in Paris under Jonathan Anderson. His name is Yug Devalia. I will never forget the moment I showed him my phone with the Dior SS27 information. The joy on his face said everything. He was not going to let this opportunity pass him by. Not for a second,” the prominent fashion scout recalled in a social media post.

Before the Paris debut, he trained for a month and a half at Vision Vogue Academy in Mumbai, where founder Sahil Singh guided him on walking, posing and runway discipline. Devalia said the training helped him understand what the industry expects and how much preparation goes into a polished runway appearance.

The experience in Paris has been as much about adjustment as glamour. Yug Devalia described waking up at 3:30 am for a 5:00 am call time and said he is not usually a morning person. He has also been adapting to local routines, drinking coffee in Paris instead of his usual “chai doodh,” or milky tea. Despite the early hours and pressure, he said he remained calm and focused on the runway.

“I was a little nervous but also excited. Then once I stepped on the runway I stayed very calm, focussed. I just wanted to do a good job,” he said.

Outside the show, he has been staying near the Eiffel Tower on Rue Cler and says the city has already left an impression on him. One highlight, he said, was visiting the Eiffel Tower at night and taking in the “clean air and peace.” He has also been meeting other Indian models in Paris, with the group travelling together for castings and spending time exploring the city.

For now, modelling is one part of a dual life. Devalia is on holiday from college and is studying Mechanical Engineering at Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering, where he will enter his third year when he returns. Yug says he plans to complete his degree before fully shifting focus to modelling. That mix of engineering studies and international runway ambition gives his story an unusual edge, especially at such a young age.

Looking ahead, he already has his sights set on more big-name fashion houses. “Prada, definitely. Dior, of course, would be amazing again,” he said, adding that he especially loved the purse he was given to carry during the show. For a 19-year-old from Borivali, the debut is only the beginning, but it has already placed him in a rare and very visible circle on the global fashion map.