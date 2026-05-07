We live in a world of AI. In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence, algorithms are no longer just recommending songs or completing sentences. They are influencing hiring decisions, financial approvals, medical assessments and even personal relationships. But what happens when the machine gets it completely wrong?

A startup founder Aditya Oza, recently faced a major crisis in the middle of a marriage prospect discussion. Oza recently shared on LinkedIn how a simple Google search by the family of a prospective match led into a concerning situation after Google AI allegedly declared that he was already married.

“Her father did what every Indian father does before the match — ‘He Googled me,’” Oza wrote. Later, what happened was far from expected. According to him, Google’s AI Mode confidently stated that he was married to a woman named “Joya”.

“There’s just one problem,” he wrote. “I have never been married. I do not know a single person named Joya.”

The rise of AI hallucinations

In AI terminology, hallucinations refer to instances where systems generate false information and presents it in complete confidence.

Oza claimed that when he questioned the AI-generated result and asked for its source, the system admitted there was “no publicly available or verified information” confirming the existence of a wife. It reportedly acknowledged that the response was a “hallucination” created by blending unrelated online comments into what appeared to be a factual summary.

The incident is a lesson in itself. It shows the growing dependence on AI-generated summaries and search tools in everyday life. Traditional search engines once directed users to source links, AI-generated answers increasingly attempt to provide definitive conclusions upfront even when the information may be inaccurate.

“So just to recap,” Oza wrote sarcastically, “Google AI invented a wife for me, then almost cost me a rishta, and then suggested I send a legal notice — to Google.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

