Alex Zanardi, the Italian auto racing star who rebuilt his life after two devastating accidents and became one of the world’s most admired Paralympic athletes, died at the age of 59. Zanardi’s family announced that he died peacefully on Friday night.

The family did not reveal the cause of death. Zanardi had battled serious health complications since a handbike crash in 2020 that left him with severe head and facial injuries.

“Alex died peacefully, surrounded by the affection of those closest to him,” the family said in a statement.

Alex Zanardi’s sports career

Born in Bologna, Italy, in October 1966, Zanardi became famous as one of the biggest names in American open-wheel racing during the 1990s, reported AP. He won CART championships in 1997 and 1998 and became known for his fearless driving style, late overtakes and energetic personality.

His success in the United States made him an international motorsport star. He later moved to Formula One for a short period but struggled to repeat the same level of success there.

In 2001, Zanardi’s life changed forever during a CART race in Germany. His car spun onto the track and another vehicle slammed into it at high speed. The crash severed both of his legs and nearly killed him.

The accident occurred only days after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States. CART officials had decided to continue the race because teams and equipment were already in Germany and could not immediately return home.

During rehabilitation, he designed custom prosthetic legs for himself and learned how to walk again. He often joked about the process. “I made myself taller,” Zanardi said. He later returned to racing and drove specially modified cars.

After rebuilding his life, Zanardi shifted his focus to hand cycling and soon became one of the world’s most successful Paralympic athletes.

ALSO READ 2nd missing USF student Nahida Bristy confirmed dead; family shares heartbreaking plans she had before Florida tragedy

He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 London Paralympics and the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He also competed in marathons and endurance events, including the New York City Marathon and Ironman competitions.

“I don’t know how to give up,” he once said during an interview about his recovery and training.

In 2019, Zanardi returned to the United States to race for BMW at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. He drove without prosthetic legs and used specially adapted controls. The racing community welcomed him like a hero.

Tragedy struck again in June 2020 when Zanardi crashed during a relay handbike event in Tuscany, Italy. He collided with an oncoming truck and suffered severe cranial and facial trauma. Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma and he underwent multiple surgeries.

Although he survived, his health remained fragile in the years that followed.

Alex Zanardi’s net worth

Beyond sports, Zanardi built a life focused on helping others. His net worth is around $5 million, reported Celebrity Net Worth. His major earnings came through motorsport success, Paralympic achievements, endorsements and speaking engagements. He owned an accessible home and several specially adapted vehicles designed for his needs.

Through racing, Paralympic success and public advocacy, Zanardi inspired generations to believe that life could continue after tragedy.