Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes artificial intelligence will create an abundance of jobs instead of causing mass unemployment.

His comments come just weeks after Meta laid off around 8,000 employees as part of a company-wide restructuring. Zuckerberg made the argument in a long essay titled “The Future Is for Everyone,” published on Meta’s newsroom on August 10, 2026.

In the essay, Zuckerberg said superintelligence (AI that can go beyond human thinking) could become one of the most important technologies in history.

“Its opportunities and challenges will likely be greater than any we’ve seen in our lifetimes,” he wrote. He added that “we should take this very seriously.”

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But Zuckerberg said he does not agree with the negative way people are talking about AI, especially when it comes to jobs.

“I do not understand why anyone who believes that AI will eliminate most jobs and much of humanity’s relevance would rush to build that future,” he wrote.

Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a similar prediction about the future of AI, saying that AI and humanoid robots could make goods and services so abundant by 2036 that money may no longer be as important as it is today.

He called this vision “universal high income,” where people have access to plenty of goods rather than simply receiving cash. Musk expects this could lead to deflation, though he admits the transition could bring major political tensions over income and wealth.

Zuckerberg says AI will create new work, not just replace old jobs

Instead of believing that AI will simply take away people’s jobs, Zuckerberg argued that it could make individuals much more capable. He believes AI will increase what one person can achieve faster than it can replace existing jobs.

One reason, according to Zuckerberg, is that AI will always have limited computing power. “No matter how intelligent AI becomes, there will always be a finite amount of compute and therefore an opportunity cost for how we use it,” he wrote.

In simple terms, there will always be a limit to how much computing power is available and how it can be used. Zuckerberg believes this could push AI toward helping people create and invent new things rather than simply automating work that humans already do.

“The more superintelligence serves as a tool of invention, the more likely that individual capability outpaces automation and the future is better for people,” he wrote.

He also looked at the history of technology to make his case.

Many common jobs today did not even exist a generation ago. Zuckerberg pointed to app developers, social media creators, electric vehicle technicians and data centre operators as examples.

“A generation ago there were no app developers, social media creators, electric vehicle technicians, and data centre operators,” he wrote.

He expects AI to create another wave of new jobs and businesses. That could include everything from one-person product studios that design custom goods to what he described as “personal biologists using superintelligence to formulate personalised treatments.”

Zuckerberg did acknowledge that AI could change the size of companies.

As AI gives small teams the ability to do much more work, companies may not need as many employees as they do today. But he does not believe that automatically means there will be fewer jobs overall.

Instead, he expects there could be “a larger number of companies with fewer people each.”

Zuckerberg’s comments come just weeks after Meta cut around 8,000 jobs as part of a restructuring drive. The layoffs came amid wider job cuts at tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, even as they invest heavily in AI.

Meta is also planning to spend up to $145 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

Zuckerberg also wants AI to be widely available

In his latest essay, the Meta boss also argued against the idea that powerful AI should be controlled by a small number of governments, companies or institutions.

The debate has become more intense after the White House briefly suspended foreign access to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and Fable models earlier this summer.

Zuckerberg said concentrating powerful AI in the hands of a few institutions could itself create serious risks.

“The notion that AI is so dangerous that the only safe path is an extreme concentration of power seems inherently problematic,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg argued that history shows why concentrating too much power in a few hands can be risky. He believes AI should instead be made available to as many people as possible. His idea is to spread “personal superintelligence”, including free AI tools that billions of people could use. This would give individuals access to powerful AI, rather than leaving it only with big companies or governments.