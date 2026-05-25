For years, artificial intelligence has been sold as both a miracle and a menace. In 2026, that anxiety has only increased. From Silicon Valley boardrooms to dinner-table debates, fears of AI-triggered unemployment have become one of the defining economic conversations of the moment. But amid the growing chorus of doomsayers predicting mass layoffs and labour-market collapse, is pushing a sharply different narrative: AI may not destroy the job market after all — it may actually make it stronger.

According to Stephen Parker, co-head of global investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, companies are increasingly realising that artificial intelligence works better as a productivity amplifier than as a full replacement for human workers. Speaking to Business Insider, Parker said businesses are beginning to see AI as a tool that can “upskill workers, rather than obsolete workers.”

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That distinction is becoming critical in how economists and investors interpret the labour market.Though headlines about AI-linked layoffs continue to dominate public discourse, broader employment data has not yet reflected the kind of systemic damage many had anticipated. Instead, labour markets in several sectors are showing surprising resilience, particularly in technology and AI-adjacent roles.

Wall Street’s optimism hasn’t reached the public yet

The AI divide is increasingly becoming one of perception. Financial markets remain heavily bullish on the technology’s long-term economic potential, pouring trillions into AI infrastructure, chips, software and automation. However, public sentiment remains far more cautious.

Parker noted that only around 30% of Americans currently view AI favourably, according to recent surveys cited by the bank. The skepticism, he suggested, is being fuelled by constant warnings about job displacement and fears that automation could eventually outrun human adaptability.

Still, JPMorgan believes those fears may be overstating the immediate threat. “You see headlines around potential unemployment spikes because of AI, but we’re not seeing that,” Parker told Business Insider.

Hiring trends are telling a different story

One of the strongest arguments against the AI doom narrative is emerging directly from hiring data. JPMorgan’s mid-year outlook report found that software-related job listings are now outpacing growth in the broader labour market, a sign that AI adoption may actually be creating fresh demand for specialized talent.

The trend is especially visible in newer AI-focused roles. Job postings for forward-deployed engineers — professionals who help companies integrate and operationalize AI systems — have reportedly surged by 700% over the past year.

Rather than shrinking employment opportunities outright, AI appears to be reshuffling labour demand toward workers who can collaborate with intelligent systems, build AI-driven tools and manage increasingly complex digital infrastructure.

JPMorgan’s outlook also leaned on a familiar but powerful historical argument: nearly every major technological revolution has ultimately generated more jobs than it eliminated.

From the Industrial Revolution to the rise of the internet, periods of intense technological disruption have often sparked fears of permanent unemployment. Yet over time, new industries, new categories of work and entirely new economic ecosystems emerged.

That view is increasingly echoed across Wall Street. Torsten Slok recently argued that AI is more likely to reorganize the labor market than erase it altogether, shifting workers into different roles rather than making human labor irrelevant.

Despite rapid advancements in generative and agentic AI, JPMorgan argues that machines still fall short of consistently outperforming skilled knowledge workers in real-world environments.

The bank’s report pointed to both labour-market evidence and pricing trends in GPUs and human talent as indicators that AI systems remain complementary rather than dominant. “Market pricing for both human labor and GPUs, and empirical evidence from the labour markets, suggest that agentic AI models still can’t outperform knowledge workers,” the report stated.

That assessment cuts against one of the biggest fears surrounding AI that increasingly autonomous systems will soon replace large swaths of white-collar professionals. Instead, the emerging reality may be more nuanced: AI could eliminate repetitive tasks, accelerate productivity and transform workflows, while simultaneously making adaptable, highly skilled workers even more valuable.

The debate over AI’s long-term impact on jobs is far from settled. Disruption is already happening across industries, and some roles will inevitably disappear as automation expands. But JPMorgan’s argument suggests the bigger story may not be about economic collapse it may be about economic evolution.

Rather than triggering a labour-market apocalypse, AI could end up creating a more resilient workforce, one that is more specialised, more productive and increasingly centered on human-machine collaboration. For now, at least, the jobs wipeout many feared remains more theoretical than real.