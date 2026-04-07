Layoffs often arrive without warning, but their consequences extend far beyond office spaces. As fresh job cuts at Oracle emerged, the conversation quickly moved from corporate restructuring to deeper concerns around identity, stability, and self-worth. For many professionals, whether directly impacted or watching from the sidelines, the episode served as a reminder of how uncertain job security has become.

A LinkedIn post that circulated soon after the announcement struck a chord with many, reframing how individuals can look at their careers and personal value during periods of uncertainty.

Oracle rolls out large-scale layoffs

Oracle recently carried out a significant round of layoffs globally, impacting close to 30,000 employees, including nearly 12,000 staff in India. The decision was communicated through an early morning email on March 31, informing affected employees that their roles had been eliminated as part of organisational restructuring.

Those impacted were told that after completing their termination formalities, they would be “eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan.” The severance included several weeks of base salary along with encashment of certain leaves and other benefits.

LinkedIn post reframes layoffs as personal turning point

Amid the developments, Sara N, a senior director of business development, shared her perspective on LinkedIn after learning that several close colleagues had been affected. Drawing from her own experience with job loss, she described layoffs as moments that go beyond professional disruption, often prompting individuals to reassess priorities, relationships, and how they choose to spend their time.

While acknowledging the emotional toll, she highlighted that such phases can also bring clarity. Sara emphasised that a person’s worth is not defined by a job title or organisation, but by their skills, mindset, consistency, and lived experiences—qualities that remain intact despite career setbacks.

She also encouraged those affected to take proactive steps during uncertain times, such as reconnecting with contacts, engaging in conversations, and being open about future opportunities, even if their next move is not fully defined.

Extending her support, she noted that while careers may evolve unpredictably, personal connections and individual worth remain constant, offering a sense of stability during periods of transition.