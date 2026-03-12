A social media post by a startup founder about a last-minute salary negotiation by a job candidate has ignited a wider discussion online about hiring practices and professional conduct in the technology sector.

Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of dating platform Knot Dating, shared how a backend developer who had already accepted an offer from the company later sought a higher salary just days before his planned joining date.

According to Singh, the developer had been offered a sizeable pay increase. The candidate, who was earning ₹21 lakh annually at his previous job, was offered ₹28 lakh per annum by the startup — roughly a 33 per cent hike — and had confirmed his acceptance of the offer.

Salary Renegotiation Sparks Dispute

However, shortly before the joining date, Singh said the candidate contacted the company again, saying he had received another offer and asking for a revised salary package.

“Yesterday, he emailed saying he got a 32 LPA offer elsewhere and now wants 36 LPA from us. Nonsense. Why agree in the first place,” Singh wrote in his post.

The founder expressed frustration about the timing of the request, noting that the company had already halted its hiring process after the candidate accepted the offer.

“If you are still shopping offers just say it upfront. We stopped interviewing other candidates and waited through the notice period for the joining date. Now, two days before joining, he came back with a new price tag,” Singh wrote, adding, “Nothing wrong with negotiating. But do it before saying yes.”

Social Media Divided Over Hiring Ethics

Singh also posted a screenshot of the email exchange where the candidate reportedly listed certain “personal boundaries,” including that he would not be willing to work on weekends.

Reacting to the post, one user said, “What’s wrong with this? Candidate has all rights to negotiate. He has skills that are in demand. This is capitalism world , companies do the same – re-org, firing, etc.”

Another said, “Market is competitive and this is a common issue especially in IT sector that most people are shopping offers while serving notice. It has to be fixed within system only – may be, a less notice period clause rather having as high as 3 months, solve at some extent.”

The discussion ultimately reflected the changing dynamics of recruitment in the competitive technology sector, where expectations around salaries, transparency and negotiation timing continue to evolve.

(This story is based on a post shared by a social media user. The details, opinions, and statements quoted herein belong solely to the original poster and do not reflect the views of Financialexpress.com. We have not independently verified the claims.)