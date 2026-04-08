Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to X to express admiration for the lush coffee plantations of southern India, particularly those in Karnataka. His remarks came in response to an online discussion comparing the legacy and quality of coffee grown in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu with that of Araku Valley.

Reflecting on the debate, Mahindra shared a deeply personal connection to coffee cultivation, tracing it back to his family’s agricultural roots in Kodagu.

A family legacy rooted in Kodagu’s coffee estates

He recounted how, during the 1960s, his parents invested in approximately sixty acres of land in the Kodagu region, close to Nagarhole National Park. There, they cultivated both Arabica and Robusta coffee, embarking on a journey that required years of patience before yielding its first harvest.

Mahindra noted that the plantation played a significant role in shaping his early years. He spent much of his vacations during school, and later, in college working on the estate, gaining hands-on experience in coffee farming and developing a lasting appreciation for the craft.

After the demise of his parents, the responsibility of managing the estate was taken over by his younger sister and her husband, who continue to maintain the plantation and preserve its legacy. For the family, the property remains a place of emotional value and shared memories.

Balances Kodagu roots with global vision for Araku Coffee

Despite his strong emotional ties to Kodagu, Mahindra also acknowledged the remarkable rise of Araku coffee as a globally recognised brand. He credited the efforts of the Naandi Foundation team, including Manoj Kumar, David Hogg, and Anupama Sreeramaneni, for building the brand through a disciplined and long-term approach.

While reaffirming his admiration for Karnataka’s coffee heritage, Mahindra said his current focus lies in supporting the international growth of Araku Coffee, where he serves as Chairman of its Board.

According to Forbes, Mahindra, with an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion, is ranked 69th among India’s 100 richest individuals, reflecting his standing in the global business landscape.

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