Jammu and Kashmir is, and always has been, an integral part of India. While Pakistan continues its futile debates, the most decisive affirmation comes from an unexpected quarter—its long-time ally and the world’s dominant superpower, the United States

The United States has signalled that that its agrees with India’s map – which shows the northern Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, including the portion illegally occupied by Pakistan, or the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The recent public acknowldgement came from US Trade Representative’s Office as it released a graphic showing India’s map as part of official information on a new trade deal. What caught everyone’s attention was that the map showed the entire Jammu and Kashmir region as part of India, including Pakistan‑Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also Aksai Chin in Ladakh, an area China claims as its own.

The map was part of a bigger announcement on a new interim trade agreement between India and the United States. This deal aims to cut tariffs on goods traded between the two countries, especially on products like tree nuts, red sorghum, fruit, wine, and spirits. The goal is to reduce tariffs on Indian goods from around 50% to about 18%.

For years, maps shown in past US government documents, including some from the US State Department, either left out parts of Jammu and Kashmir or showed PoK as disputed territory or part of Pakistan. That has been a sore point for India. But this time, Washington’s trade office made no such lines or divisions. Instead, it drew the entire region clearly as Indian territory.

US backs India’s claim on Jammu and Kashmir

On the internet, reactions have been mixed. Some people in India welcomed the map as a diplomatic win. But others pointed out that the US has used different maps in the past, including ones that did not show PoK as part of India. These earlier versions were perceived in New Delhi as Washington leaning toward Islamabad’s narrative. Now, that appears to have changed, at least in this trade‑deal graphic.

Pakistan has been trying to improve its ties with the United States. Its prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and top army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, have both been to Washington more than once to push for better relations and more support from the US. Asim Munir, who is now Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, has visited the US three times in less than a year, in June, August, and September of 2025, and met President Donald Trump and other top American leaders.

Yet, despite all this effort, the map released by the US Trade Office did not match Pakistan’s long‑held claim on Kashmir. Instead, the map silently recognised India’s version of its borders.

Experts react

Geopolitical experts and defence analysts were quick to praise the US map. Retired Army officer Major Gaurav Arya tweeted, “Full marks to the US for the map. Well done.” Senior editor Aditya Raj Kaul, who covers geopolitics and national security, called it “bad news for Pakistan.” He added, “The US Trade Representative’s Office has released a map showing all of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, as part of India. Usually, maps have a separate demarcation, but this time the US aligns with India’s political map. Many experts say it’s an interesting map that will “surely upset Field Marshal Asim Munir.”

Social media users also noticed the diplomatic blow. One wrote, “A big hit to Pakistan, Asim Munir, and all those Washington visits propaganda,” referring to Islamabad’s repeated efforts to curry favour with the White House.

The map came with real economic news. The interim trade pact, expected to be signed in mid-March, brings relief to Indian exporters. India secured tariff concessions on steel, aluminium, copper, pharmaceuticals, cars, and car parts, while protecting sensitive areas like agriculture and dairy.