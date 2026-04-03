An UK-based techie has gone viral after outlining how he was laid off by Meta — sparking discussion about the uncertainties faced by many employees in recent years. Job cuts have swept through the tech world over the past year with tens of thousands losing their jobs with major companies. The post also comes amidst continued furore over the Oracle layoffs that left about 30,000 people unemployed overnight.

“I was let go from my job at Meta and I have 60 days to find a new job or I’ll be kicked out from the UK. This morning I went to the office. I had a one-on-one scheduled with my manager…I thought it was a normal meeting. I even prepared a document to update my manager on all my projects,” Dan Cariño explained in a recent social media upload.

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, more than ​than 70 ​tech companies ​have cut around 40,480 jobs so far this year. This is separate from the Oracle layoffs earlier this week that reportedly affected around 30,000 employees. Companies have increasingly reallocated resources ​toward AI — heightening fears of AI-driven disruptions among ⁠workers.

Reuters reported last week that Meta had laid off several hundred employees across multiple teams. The publication had also reported last month that the tech giant was planning ‘sweeping’ layoffs that could affect 20% or more of its workforce.

‘I thought it was a normal call’

The former product designer at Meta realised something was wrong when his manager sat down and “went into a call” — initially making him believe she was going to present something on screen. Cariño indicated there was no prior intimation beyond persistent rumous about job cuts at the company.

“But then a woman appeared on the big monitor. And I realised: ‘Oh. Okay. This is that kind of meeting.’ I was surprisingly calm because my original manager…she was actually laid off the month prior…and there were rumours of layoffs at Meta. I had to immediately grab my stuff and leave the office…hand in my equipment and my badge,” he recounted.

Cariño had entered the UK on a skilled worker visa for his job as a product designer at Meta. He explained in the video that the HR team had revealed his visa was now ‘cancelled’ — leaving the techie with only 60 days to find a new job or face deportation.

“My time at Meta has come to an end, where I was redesigning the enforcement experience as AI-native for billions of users. Before that, I led design for partner integrations at Klarna (TikTok, Stripe, Walmart) unlocking access to millions of new users, and designed app experiences that drove 800K+ monthly purchases,” he wrote on LinkedIn last week.

FinancialExpress hare reached out to Meta for comment. This story will be updated in case of a response.

Oracle fires thousands of employees

Oracle announced sweeping layoffs on Tuesday — with thousands of employees waking up to a 6:00 am email terminating their employment. The missive informed that many roles had been eliminated “as part of a broader organisational change” to align with the current business needs of the company. The cuts appear to have affected employees around the world — including employees in India and the United States.

“After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change. As a result, today is your last working day,” Business Insider quoted the notification email as saying.

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