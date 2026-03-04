For many people, a credit card feels like a necessary evil – a small plastic card that keeps track of debt and sometimes gives a small discount on shopping apps. But for Gurugram-based entrepreneur Ashish Lath, it became a way to enjoy a luxury lifestyle without spending extra from his own pocket.

Lath claims that over the past 10 years he and his wife have taken 430 flights, including 80 international trips. They have stayed nearly 100 nights in premium hotels and even earned jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh – all paid through credit card reward points. According to Lath, the trick is simple. “I haven’t paid for a flight ticket in ten years. You’re already spending money on groceries, bills, and daily life. The real question is whether you are getting real value back from that spending.”

The silent loss most Indians don’t notice

While enjoying these benefits, Lath noticed that most Indians were not using their reward points properly. Industry reports from 2025 show that credit card points worth more than Rs 10,000 crore expire every year in India without being used. Even those who try to redeem them often find the process confusing.

Lath believes the main issue is that rewards are scattered across different cards and platforms. “People earn points, but they don’t always earn value,” he explains. “Everything is fragmented. We wanted to bring order to this confusion.”

A 2025 SaveSage Credit Card Survey highlights how serious the issue is. Around 71% of users rarely track their reward points. Nearly 50% let their points expire simply because they forget. And about 95% choose a credit card based on what their bank suggests instead of what suits their own spending habits.

From personal hack to a startup idea

Managing 15 different credit cards became frustrating for Lath. That frustration led him to launch SaveSage in 2024. The AI-based platform tracks reward points and tells users which credit card to use for a specific purchase so they can get the maximum return on their spending.

The startup gained national attention when Lath appeared on Shark Tank India. Some investors initially questioned whether the idea was just another gimmick. However, Lath showed data to prove its impact. He explained that while an average credit card user gets less than 2% value back, SaveSage users were able to unlock returns closer to 14%.

The pitch impressed the investors, and he secured a Rs 4 crore deal from Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Mohit Yadav, and Namita Thapar.

Lath says the show was a turning point. “Shark Tank gave us instant visibility across the country. But more importantly, it helped us understand where people were confused. We realised users didn’t just want a tracker. They wanted something like a GPS for their money.”

Growing beyond the hype

After the show, SaveSage claims to have focused on improving the product instead of just enjoying the publicity. When users said they couldn’t link non-Gmail accounts, the company added support for Hotmail and Outlook. When people asked for more clarity, the team created a detailed ‘How It Works’ section.

Today, SaveSage claims to have more than seven lakh users and manages over 10 lakh credit cards. “It is no longer limited to people who love collecting reward points. It is becoming a practical tool for middle-class Indians trying to manage rising travel and lifestyle expenses,” Lath said.

He believes credit cards are not the problem – misuse is. “The aim is not to make credit cards complicated. It’s to make the results clear and predictable. If you use them wisely, a credit card is not a debt trap. It can actually be one of the most powerful savings tools you carry in your wallet,” he added.