Sollos, a beverage company backed by Barron Trump, officially launched its first product a few days ago. However, the brand’s mere high-profile association with US President Donald Trump‘s youngest son wasn’t enough to guarantee a satisfactory reception. Despite calling its first, and so far sole, flavour “flawless,” the brand co-founded by the famous New York University student, was hit with severe backlash for selling a 12-can pack at $39.

According to the product’s listing on the Sollos website, the Pineapple + Coconut flavour contains Brazilian yerba mate, organic pineapple and coconut flavours. Sweetened with organic cane sugar, organic raw honey and organic monk fruit extract, the “USDA Organic Certified” drink seeks to present itself as an industry disruptor, with Sollos stating that from the get-go, its approach has been to differentiate itself from “most popular beverages using artificial and inexpensive ingredients that may put consumers’ health at risk.” Each can consists of 120 mg of natural caffeine and 50 calories.

The Barron Trump-backed company says that while other companies “will deceive you by advertising ‘0 sugar’ and ‘0 calories,'” their goal is to “use the highest-quality organic ingredients to make SOLLOS.”

Backlash emerges against Barron Trump-backed company

“$39 for a 12 pack? You serious?! That is absurd, who buys that? More expensive than a 12 pack of craft beer (4),” read one post on social media. Another post on X said, “$39 for a 12 pack? A fool and his money are soon parted.”

The company had come under fire even before Sollos’ first product was launch this month. According to The Daily Beast, the brand was criticised “for using a South American product and name while the Trump administration targeted Latinos via its current immigration policies.”

A social media user commented at the time, “Oh wow, a family tied to anti-Latino rhetoric profiting off something deeply rooted in Indigenous (Guaraní), Paraguayan, and South American culture,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

Contrary to the “bad reviews” the company’s first drink appears to have gotten on social media over its price, it also managed to leave a high-profile customer in high spirits. In late May, American rapper Kodak Black couldn’t help but rave about the new beverage in a viral clip, rating it “unlimited” out of 10.

On the other hand, food and drink writer Christopher J. Yates’ left a mixed review of the drink in The Times of London, describing it as “creamy mouthfeel” on the first taste. Noting how it initially “felt like I was drinking from a bottle of tanning oil,” the critic said that he “found it to be… OK” after another sip. Eventually, he reflected, “Yes, Sollos is sweet, but not cloyingly so. And upon reflection, the creaminess makes sense, as if sipping a non-alcoholic piña colada.”

Despite the eye-watering price tag of the drink, the young Trump’s premium ready-to-drink beverage line has undeniably expanded his family’s portfolio of business ventures. Coincidentally, Barron’s company has gone viral around the same time as the debut of Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump’s new energy drink in collaboration with Accelerator Active Energy drinks.

More about the Barron Trump-backed company Sollos

The new brand “built around the Florida lifestyle” was started by a group of “close friends ages 19-23 who grew up living in South Florida,” according to its website. Trump’s youngest son is one of its founding partners, in addition to stepping up as as the company’s director.

While it remains unclear whether Sollos will be launching another flavour in the future, the company seems to be satisfied with its one-flavour boost at the moment. As of now, its website has stressed about the intentionality behind the move, as “most brands launch with four flavors hoping you’ll like one of them; we have been obsessing over one flavor until it was flawless.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.