An Amazon delivery driver shared a video on TikTok that showed what she called a “normal” shift. The clip, posted on TikTok by a user named @abbykaddaby, captures the scale of deliveries assigned in a single day and how drivers manage such schedules.

The video begins with the driver pointing her phone at her route details. The screen shows more than 300 stops, over 500 packages, and hundreds of delivery locations. She then turns the camera toward the back of her truck. Every shelf looks full. Boxes sit stacked to the roof. There is little room left to stand, let alone move freely between packages.

“Are y’all crazy?” she says in the video.

🚨 AMAZON DRIVER EXPOSES 300 STOPS IN ONE SHIFT — THEN SHOWS HER TRUCK AND PEOPLE CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS WHAT’S EXPECTED



An Amazon driver shows her route on her phone… then turns the camera to her truck and it’s overflowing.



• 300 stops

• 524 packages

• 421 locations

•… pic.twitter.com/TVTu8qduhQ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 16, 2026

How social media users reacted

The footage went viral on social media platforms and drew reactions from several users. While some users expressed shock and sympathy over such a hectic workload, others shared funny memes and GIFs.

One user commented, “They do this because no work is available.” Another said, “If all drivers literally said enough and just stopped, your wages would increase and the number of people working would increase and you’ll be happier. They are testing how much they can push a person.”

Online concern over employee status of Amazon drivers

One unknown user commented, “Amazon is mistreating these people. Has Amazon even converted to full-time employee status for these drivers? I know they were 1099 contractors for a long time. You know who else are 1099 contractors? 1099 just protects Amazon liability, and prevents them from having to provide benefits like health insurance to these overworked human iterations in Earth-Time. This is wrong, right?. Does anyone know what Amazon drivers are paid annually? I would really like to know this.”

However, one user claimed that it was not a “bad route”. He posted, “This is not a bad route, I used to work at Amazon in college. All houses, less than 600 pcs, and 89 multi stops, and her entire route is in the same neighborhood. I used to have way worse routes.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified.