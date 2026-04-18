Gen Z has driven a ‘great resignation’ since joining the workforce in recent years — leaving jobs rapidly and refusing to comply quietly with burnout, poor culture or low salary. Workers in their 20s have also sparked heated debate about work ethics as they loudly sought flexible schedules, meaningful work, digital integration, and clear opportunities for growth. The discussion surfaced yet again on Saturday as a 24-year-old IIT Delhi graduate went viral after revealing he had quit his 17LPA banking job.

Chirag Madaan took to social media recently to explain why he had walked out of a high-paying corporate banking job in Delhi. He announced his resignation in a heartfelt video that was shared widely across social media platforms — sparking outrage from several quarters. Many on X criticised his decision while others noted that most workplaces offered a similarly gruelling experience.

It is pertinent to note that the social media post did not name the bank in question — with many on social media responding with scepticism. Financial Express could not independently verify the details.

‘Rs 17 LPA is not worth it’

“I am 24, and I left my Rs 17 LPA banking job. I left it for two reasons: culture and mis-sell. After completing my graduation from IIT Delhi, I joined the bank, thinking that I would now have a 9-5 lifestyle…I will live a nice corporate life,” he explains in the now-viral video.

But reality had proven somewhat grim for Madaan — with immense work pressure and long hours that left little space for rest and recovery.

“I don’t even have time to eat lunch here! The 9 to 5 became 9 to 7…five days a week became six days a week. We didn’t have time to eat, and we were expected to finish our food in 15 minutes and return to work. We could not take sick leaves because we had to justify everything – even basic illness. And advanced privilege leaves were rarely approved because the company was being ‘hampered’ if we did,” he recounted.

Constant pressure to perform added another layer of stress to the role, with sales targets running into crores every month. Madaan also recounted how branch managers and wealth teams would breathe down their necks — despite the competitive market and the high pricing followed by his employer.

“Rs 10 crore deals a month. They expected us to bring that to the bank. It was so toxic that if a person is not able to bring that amount…they would be brought down to zero to start afresh,” he said.

He also spoke about facing pressure to mis-sell products — prompting ethical concerns and ultimately his resignation.

ये है Chirag Madaan

दिल्ली में Corporate Banker हैं

IIT Graduate हैं



Chirag की सैलरी ₹17 लाख प्रति साल हैं



इसने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो में बताया है कि अपनी जॉब से कितना परेशान हैं, इसलिए नौकरी छोड़ रहा हैं



» 9 से 7 का ऑफिस हैं

» Sunday को भी जाना पड़ जाता हैं

» बीमार… pic.twitter.com/tEL1TwGHKo — Soniya Deshwal (@ImSoniya24) April 16, 2026

Social media divivided

The post has sparked heated debate on social media — with many noting that similar conditions prevailed across many companies. Others suggested that his salary and age had insulated Madaan from the serious consequences of quitting a job. A smaller section of the internet lauded the decision and championed the need to put mental health and physical wellbeing ahead of a paycheck.

“Such thoughts only come when a person is earning big money, and this one also knows that 50 people are ready and waiting to take his place,” fumed on X user.

“This doesn’t achieve anything, it’s all drama. If you want development, you’ll have to do it, otherwise humans will be left behind,” claimed a second.

“That’s absolutely the right decision—if you stay healthy, only then can you do something; otherwise, you can’t do anything,” countered a third.

“To be honest, it’s just a matter of perspective. Because…whether it’s the private sector or the government banking sector, the situation is pretty much the same — I’m saying this because there are people at home who hold officer positions. The time to go from home to the bank is fixed, but there’s no fixed time to return home from the bank,” added another comment.

“These days, every guy is a story writer, who knows what’s true or not—on Instagram, lots of people keep making up and narrating fake stories, and the foolish public, after seeing them on Instagram, wastes their money on the internet,” read one cynical response.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

