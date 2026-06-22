Qantas Airways is set to launch the world’s longest nonstop commercial flight, with direct services between London and Sydney scheduled to begin in October 2027.

The Australian airline on Thursday unveiled the first of its specially modified Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, which will operate the ultra-long-haul route spanning 17,015 kilometres. Flight times are expected to range between 19 and 22 hours, depending on weather and operational conditions.

The new service will comfortably surpass the current record held by Singapore Airlines’ Singapore–New York route, which covers 15,349 kilometres in under 19 hours.

Specially Modified Aircraft to Operate Ultra-Long-Haul Route

Qantas’ customised Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft has been configured to prioritise passenger comfort during the extended journey.

While a standard A350-1000 can accommodate up to 480 passengers, the modified version will carry only 238 travellers. Of these, 140 seats will be allocated to economy-class passengers.

To improve the onboard experience, economy passengers will have access to a dedicated Wellbeing Zone located between the economy and premium economy cabins, where travellers can stretch, move around and access refreshments during the flight.

The airline has indicated that fares for the direct London-Sydney service will be higher than current one-stop itineraries via Singapore, although passengers are expected to save up to four hours in overall travel time.

Passenger Comfort, Profitability Key to Success

Sharon Petersen, chief executive officer of AirlineRatings, said the new route would particularly appeal to premium travellers seeking uninterrupted long-haul travel.

Petersen said flying business class direct was a great option for passengers who could potentially sleep for eight hours without the interruption of disembarking at Singapore.

But she would prefer to break up the journey than fly 22 hours in economy.

“The reason for that is 22 hours is really daunting. If you get sat next to someone who’s smelly, is perhaps really unwell and coughing, perhaps there’s a baby sitting next to you that’s having an uncomfortable flight or an oversized passenger who really needs two seats,” Petersen said.

She regards two shorter flights as a safer option in economy.

“If you’ve got it wrong on one flight, you might be okay on the next. You get a break,” she said.

According to Petersen, the reduced seating configuration also compensates for the additional fuel tank installed on the aircraft, which carries around 20,000 litres of extra fuel required for the nonstop operation.

“Because the flight is so long, they can’t rely on cargo because of the weight. So it really is a passenger-heavy aircraft and a premium passenger-heavy aircraft at that to get the profit margin,” Petersen said.

Following the launch of the London-Sydney route, Qantas plans to introduce another ultra-long-haul nonstop service between Sydney and New York, covering approximately 16,013 kilometres and further expanding its long-distance international network.