Robert Kiyosaki is sounding the alarm. In two powerful posts on X, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad has connected ancient predictions to a potential global economic collapse in 2026.

Kiyosaki highlighted what Nostradamus wrote in 1500 about a disaster that would strike the world in 2026, and psychic Edgar Cayce made a similar forecast in the 1940s. Kiyosaki asked his followers: If a massive crash hits, will you get richer or poorer? Well, he expects to become much richer.

“Nostradamus in 1500 said disaster would hit the world in 2026. Edgar Cayce in 1950 also predicted a massive crash occurring in 2026. What do you think?” Kiyosaki wrote in one X post, adding, ‘You may want to tune into YouTube videos for more details on these two famous futurist predictions.”

“My question is, “If there is a massive crash in 2026, will you become richer or poorer? I plan on getting richer.”

MY APOLOGIES:



In my previous X I quoted futurists Nostradamus’ 1500 and Edgar Caycees 1940 prediction that a global economic crisi would begin in 2026.



A friend contacted me. He was upset with me because I stated I was going to richer during the 2026 crisis.



His problem was… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 27, 2026

2026 crash? Strategy against the system

Some critics accused Kiyosaki of seeming excited about a financial crisis. He responded in a follow-up post, explaining that he has always followed the same approach and sees no reason to change it now. He avoids anything that the government, the Federal Reserve, banks, or Wall Street can simply print.

That means no S&P 500 stocks, US bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, or holding large sums of cash. Instead, Kiyosaki invests only in real assets that cannot be created out of thin air.

In the post, he revealed owning 1,500 rental units purchased with debt that generate monthly cash flow. He raises and sells Wagyu cattle, produces and sells oil from his wells in Texas and the North, and continues to sell his books and the Cashflow board game around the world in over 50 languages. He also holds physical gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. He is well-known to have bought his first six Bitcoins for just $600, every penny he had at the time, and went without food for days to make it happen.

“I started with nothing while still flying for the US Marinez and almost never sell. Like many of you, I had no money to start with…. But just bought small assets held for years and almost never sold. Most of you know I bought my first 6 Bitcoins for $ 600, all the money I had and did not eat for days. It did not take much brain power. It did take plain and simple US Marine Corps stupidity, discipline, and close friends, not with money but with spiritual support,” he wrote.

Lessons from Warren Buffett

Kiyosaki also shared a lesson from Warren Buffett, who has sold billions in stocks and now holds around $35 billion in cash. Buffett waits for the right time to buy high-quality assets at low prices during a crash. Kiyosaki believes that investors who prepare ahead will grow their wealth, while those who blindly buy and hold will suffer the most.

“I could not believe 1500 Nostradamus called for a crash in 2926 and Edgar Cayce in 1940 called for crash in 2926. I do not know if their 2026 crash comes true…. Yet if it does come true, I am confident You and I will grow richer…. While millions grow poorer. Even Warren Buffer has sold billions in stocks, and sits in $35 Billions in cash waiting for S&P crash , waiting to buy priceless assets on sale.”

Whether the 2026 predictions from Nostradamus and Edgar Cayce actually come true remains uncertain, but Kiyosaki is confident that if a major crash does arrive, he and those who follow a similar path will grow richer while millions of others become poorer.

He wants people not to just think about it but to take action now by focusing on real assets like real estate, oil, food production, gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, things the system cannot easily print or manipulate.

According to him, the rich prepare for downturns by owning assets that produce income and hold real value. He warns against fake or unstable investments and leaves everyone with a simple yet powerful question: when the next crash comes, what will you do?

Disclaimer: Views expressed are Robert Kiyosaki’s own and do not reflect our views in any way. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

