From MrBeast’s prize giveaways worth $1 million to Logan Paul’s plans to bet tens of thousands of dollars on a team for the Super Bowl 2026, this year’s NFL finale is already on path to becoming a bigger blowout than expected. With some of the top US influencers’ names attached to such headlines ahead of the February 8 championship game, the Super Bowl buzz is reaching its pinnacle.

Here’s how these two popular influencers and YouTubers are fuelling the Super Bowl’s influencer economy wave.

MrBeast hosting million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl livestream

Mega-viral creator and the world’s richest YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is set to host a major hour-long broadcast in the Bay Area on Sunday, as the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks face off in the annual NFL championship game.

According to People, MrBeast’s Super Bowl broadcast will be livestreamed exclusively on the Whatnot app, which has become the largest live shopping destination in the US and Europe.

Throughout the live event, Donaldson plans to give away more than $1 million in prizes. The report further indicated that the richest YouTuber’s broadcast is on its way to scripting history as one of the largest single-day giveaways in live shopping history.

MrBeast’s giveaway prizes will include gifts like a Bob Ross original painting, Lamborghini Spyder, Birkin bags and Tom Brady rookie cards, as per People. Super Bowl 2026 tickets will also be given away at 7 pm ET that day. If the stream gets at least 50,000 concurrent viewers, World Cup tickets may also be thrown into the bag.

Logan Paul joins the Super Bowl LX buzz

Earlier this week, American influencer and pro-wrestler Logan Paul hosted the Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki, on an episode of his podcast called ‘Impaulsive.’ During their conversation, Paul asked them if they were a football fan, and they instantly jumped into discussions about who they were betting on winning this year’s Super Bowl.

As the Bella Twins gave the Seahawks a shout-out, Logan immediately turned to checking the chances on the world’s largest prediction market, Polymarket. At the time of their interaction, a poll dedicated to the “pro football champion 2026” showed that the Seattle Seahawks had a 68% chance of winning as opposed to their contenders, the New England Patriots.

“I’m gonna put some money on this,” the ‘Impaulsive’ host confessed right after. “I will make more money if I put it on New England.”

Logan Paul throws 50K on the Seahawks 👀



Will this Super Bowl be a bigger blowout than last years?

However, the Bella Twins influenced him to go the other way. “F*ck it, I’ll skydive out of a plane and I’ll put $50 k on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl.”

As a celebratory pat on the back, the official @PolymarketSport page on X shared Paul’s enthusiasm on the platform. Posting a small clip of the ‘Impaulsive’ episode in question, the page said, “Logan Paul throws 50K on the Seahawks. Will this Super Bowl be a bigger blowout than last years?” in its efforts to spread the word about the Sunday game.

Super Bowl 60 will be held in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium as the New England Patriots hope for a record seventh history, while the Seattle Seahawks are still being billed as the favourites to lift the trophy.

The official Super Bowl 60 Pregame show will air at 1 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. American Football’s biggest game of the year will kick off around 6:30 pm ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language platforms Telemundo and Universo.

Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny will headline this year’s half-time show. On the other hand, rock band Green Day will play an anniversary ceremony before the game.

Charlie Puth is set to sing the national anthem ahead of the game’s kick-off. Fans can also await performances by Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones and more.