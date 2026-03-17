A Twitch streamer who identifies himself as ‘ERBY’ online was temporarily banned from the streaming platform and moved his content creation to the other live-streaming website, Kick, for the time being. The Las Vegas-based creator, who “limits with endurance challenges and plays games the way they were never intended to be played,” confirmed the development by responding to reports of the same on X over the weekend.

The unexpected snag in his streaming journey appears to have been prompted after he filmed himself participating in a bizarre real-time stunt and broadcast it publicly for money incentives. On Sunday (US time), he shared an update on his current “ban” from Twitch, saying that he had submitted an appeal. But before his suspension from the public platform, he managed to secure $1,540 in just three days.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Thousands of dollars raised through bizarre stunt that ‘banned’ streamer from Twitch

ERBY commenced an unusual streaming marathon in mid-March, which showed him living inside a dog crate. The stream invited viewers to donate US dollars in varying amounts just to see him suffer the consequences of a torturous stunt he’d imposed on himself. As per the stream’s guidelines, $10 amounted to an additional hour inside the cage.

According to Dexerto, ERBY promised to write a viewer’s name on his body for $5. For $3, he would agree to switch off the lights in his room for three minutes. For other incentives, the US streamer even acquiesced to drenching himself in water and gulping a drop of the California Reaper sauce. Cleveland’s Country Store described it as “one of the hottest peppers in the world” with a range of 1.4 – 2.2 million Scoville units.

I just submitted an appeal. pic.twitter.com/Aw8gJ0HK6M — ERBY (@ErbyTalks) March 15, 2026

Email shows why Twitch streamer was banned from the platform

ERBY, who doesn’t have a large following across social media platforms, still managed to get on Twitch authorities’ radar. Following his brief suspension from the live-streaming platform, he appeared to have returned to it a day later without any clips of questionable dog cage stream, as per Dexerto’s report.

The American digital creator posted a screenshot of Twitch’s email red-flagging his activities on X. It confirmed that ERBY was suspended for “soliciting money, services or items of value, or self-destructive behaviour.” It also affirmed that the 1-day streaming suspension ended on March 16, 2026.

During his short-lived suspension from Twitch, he did not have access to multiple streaming features, such as going live, joining ‘Stream Together’ sessions, creating stories and uploading videos on demand (VODs). Moreover, chat was not available on his channel for the duration of the suspension.

As highlighted in ERBY’s post, Twitch is strictly against content that seeks to promote or glorify self-harm or self-destructive behaviour. The community guidelines state, “We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behaviour.”

😂 🎮 Streaming | Insolite



🔴 Le streamer Twitch Erby ajoute 1 heure de live dans une cage pour chaque don de 10 $.



📍 En 3 jours, il a déjà récolté 1 540 $.



pic.twitter.com/pTEdrqm25a — KRONIK Insights (@KRONIKInsights) March 15, 2026

Is ERBY posting new content on Twitch?

For now, ERBY is resuming his live streams on Kick. According to the screenshot of Twitch’s warning to the streamer, his current violation faces a 90-day expiration as of March 15, 2026. “This violation will expire from your account on Jun 13, 2026,” the shared email states. “Until then, you may receive escalated consequences if you commit another similar violation.”

At the time of writing, the self-described “wild and wacky artist with a pretty messed up sense of humour” had started a new live stream that required him to sit in a square. As depicted on the livestream, he would agree to various absurd demands for certain amounts of money. He appears to have dropped the troubling “cage” stream for the time being.